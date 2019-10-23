Technavio has been monitoring the global system-on-chip (SoC) market since 2015, and the market is poised to grow by USD 25.38 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Global System-on-Chip Market 2019-2023

Read the 150-page research report with TOC on "System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Analysis Report by application (consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive, and others), by geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA), and segment forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing adoption of SoCs in robotics. Also, the increase in 5G investments is anticipated to further boost the growth of the system-on-chip (SoC) market.

Automotive, healthcare, and electronics industries are the major employers of robotics. SoCs are integrated into robots as they include embedded software and hardware, which can help to reduce the time to market and the total cost of ownership. SoCs provide network interfaces, operating system drivers, and machine learning frameworks, which are essential for robots. As SoCs are highly suitable to be integrated into robotics, the growing demand for robotics across numerous applications will fuel the growth of the SoCs market during the forecast period.

Major Five System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Companies:

Apple Inc.

The system-on-chip product offered by the company is Apple A12X Bionic. It is 64-bit ARM-based SoC, which offers almost 90% faster multi-core CPU performance. It was first used in an iPad Pro device.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. operates its businesses under three segments, which include carrier business, enterprise business, and consumer business. The company's key offering in the SoC market includes Kirin 980.

MediaTek Inc.

The system-on-chip products offered by the company are MT2523 and MT2502A. MT2523 is an SoC that contains a low-power GNSS chip, a microcontroller unit, a power management unit, and dual-mode Bluetooth. It supports interfaces such as SPI, I2C, I2S, UART, PWM, SDIO, ADC, and USB.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. operates the business under three segments, which include Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The company's key offering consists of Qualcomm QCS605 SoC.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD. includes segments: CE, IM, DS, and Harman. The company's key offering in the system-on-chip (SoC) market consists of the Exynos series.

System-on-Chip (SoC) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Consumer electronics

IT and telecommunication

Automotive

Others

System-on-Chip (SoC) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Americas

EMEA

