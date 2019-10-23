Freedom Holding Corp. Approved for Listing on the Saint-Petersburg Exchange

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the "Company") today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Saint-Petersburg Exchange (SPB Exchange).

Company CEO, Timur Turlov, stated, "Our listing on the SPB Exchange continues our practice of expanding our market presence by listing on securities exchanges where we have a strong client presence. In addition to our principal market listing on Nasdaq, our shares will now trade on exchanges in Russia and Kazakhstan. We expect that listing our common shares on the SPB Exchange will provide additional convenience and valuable support to our shareholders and brokerage clientele in Russia as well as increase our visibility as a leading retail brokerage in the region."

"The SPB Exchange has been forward-thinking in its approach to securities trading. The SPB Exchange moved efficiently to take advantage of a 2014 change in Russian law that allowed the secondary trading of foreign securities on Russian Exchanges. The SPB Exchange hosts a trade repository built on a modern technology platform and developed a strong risk management system to meet the demands of high volume securities trading and multiple currencies transactions. Today, the SPB Exchange provides Russian investors unparalleled access to exchange trading in the equity securities of international issuers," noted Turlov.

About the SPB Exchange

The SPB Exchange, created in 1997, is one of the oldest Russian securities exchanges. It is structured as an Open Joint Stock Company and is operated under a license from the Federal Service for Financial Markets, with the principal objective of creating liquidity on the domestic market for retail and institutional investors. The Exchange is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Russia, the country's second largest city with a population of more than five million.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company is a professional participant of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Moscow Exchange (MOEX), the Saint-Petersburg Exchange (SPB) the Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent (UZSE) and the Ukrainian Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with executive office locations in Russia and the United States. The Company operates branch offices in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Germany and Cyprus.

The Company's common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Website Disclosure

Freedom Holding Corp. intends to use its website, www.freedomholdingcorp.com, as a means for disclosing material non-public information and for complying with SEC Regulation FD and other disclosure obligations.

Contact: usoffice@freedomholdingcorp.com

SOURCE: Freedom Holding Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563877/Freedom-Holding-Corp-Approved-for-Listing-on-the-Saint-Petersburg-Exchange