Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 789617 ISIN: US09062X1037 Ticker-Symbol: IDP 
Tradegate
22.10.19
21:52 Uhr
254,00 Euro
+53,30
+26,56 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
254,00
255,50
22.10.
253,25
253,50
22.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOGEN
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOGEN INC254,00+26,56 %