Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

TOKYO, Oct 23, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced the establishment of Honda e:TECHNOLOGY, a new collective name which represents Honda's original high-efficiency electrification technologies including electrified two- and four-wheeled mobility products as well as Honda's energy management technologies.Honda e:TECHNOLOGY embodies "value creation for mobility and people's daily lives," which is a direction Honda will take to fulfill its 2030 Vision. Under the umbrella of Honda e:TECHNOLOGY, Honda' technologies and products related to electrification in the areas of motorcycles, automobiles and power products will have "e:" as a common element of technology and product names, and Honda will evolve consistent communications to convey the appeal of those technologies and products.In the area of automobiles, Honda established e:HEV as a communication name for its 2-motor hybrid system, which is positioned as Honda's core electrification technology and a hybrid system for this new era, for vehicles driven mostly with an electric motor. Including the all-new Fit and the all-new Accord, which are scheduled to go on sale in the Japanese market in February of next year, Honda will begin evolving its communications to convey the appeal of its e:HEV models.The "e" in the Honda e:TECHNOLOGY represents Honda's desire to energize people by inspiring them and putting a smile on their faces by using electricity as the energy.Honda has been committed to creating a cycle of "generating energy, using energy, and connecting with energy." With Honda e:T ECHNOLOGY, Honda will further enhance this cycle and seamlessly connect mobility and people's daily lives, through which Honda will create new value that only Honda can create and contribute to the realization of a carbon-free society.About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.