SEB's third quarter 2019 result

The operating result for the third quarter 2019 amounted to SEK 5.9bn and return on equity, excluding items affecting comparability, was 13.2 per cent.

"Despite a seasonal slowdown and a softening macroeconomic environment, clients remained active in the third quarter. Our diversified business model remains favourable and the operating profit increased by 5 per cent compared with last year while return on equity reached 13.2 per cent", says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.

Financial information

Q3 Q2 Q3 Jan-Sep Full year SEK m 2019 2019 % 2018 % 2019 2018 % 2018 Total operating income 11 942 12 197 -2 11 433 4 36 045 34 123 6 45 868 Total operating expenses -5 589 -5 708 -2 -5 421 3 -16 918 -16 379 3 -21 940 Net expected credit losses - 489 - 386 27 - 424 15 -1 297 - 753 72 -1 166 Operating profit before

items affecting comparability 5 864 6 103 -4 5 587 5 17 831 17 011 5 22 779 Operating profit 5 864 6 103 -4 5 587 5 17 831 21 517 -17 27 285 NET PROFIT 4 772 4 892 -2 4 539 5 14 346 18 558 -23 23 134 Return on equity, % 13.2 13.9 12.7 13.1 17.7 16.3 Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, % 13.2 13.9 13.1 13.2 13.6 13.4 Basic earnings per share, SEK 2.21 2.26 2.10 6.64 8.57 10.69

You can download the Interim Report, Results Presentation and Fact Book from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports .

For further information, please contact

Masih Yazdi, Finance Director, +46 771 621 000

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 70 763 99 47

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market

Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out

above, at around 6.45 am CET, on 23 October 2019.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,046bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,943bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com

Attachment