Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859768 ISIN: SE0000148884 Ticker-Symbol: SEBA 
Tradegate
21.10.19
12:31 Uhr
8,800 Euro
+0,148
+1,71 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,824
8,930
22.10.
8,700
8,900
07:42
23.10.2019 | 06:53
(112 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

SEB's third quarter 2019 result

The operating result for the third quarter 2019 amounted to SEK 5.9bn and return on equity, excluding items affecting comparability, was 13.2 per cent.

"Despite a seasonal slowdown and a softening macroeconomic environment, clients remained active in the third quarter. Our diversified business model remains favourable and the operating profit increased by 5 per cent compared with last year while return on equity reached 13.2 per cent", says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.

Financial information

Q3Q2Q3Jan-SepFull year
SEK m20192019%2018%20192018%2018
Total operating income 11 942 12 197 -2 11 433 4 36 045 34 123 6 45 868
Total operating expenses -5 589 -5 708 -2 -5 421 3 -16 918 -16 379 3 -21 940
Net expected credit losses - 489 - 386 27 - 424 15 -1 297 - 753 72 -1 166
Operating profit before
items affecting comparability		5 8646 103-4 5 5875 17 83117 0115 22 779
Operating profit 5 864 6 103 -4 5 587 5 17 831 21 517 -17 27 285
NET PROFIT4 7724 892-2 4 5395 14 34618 558-23 23 134
Return on equity, % 13.2 13.9 12.7 13.1 17.7 16.3
Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, %13.213.9 13.1 13.213.6 13.4
Basic earnings per share, SEK 2.21 2.26 2.10 6.64 8.57 10.69

You can download the Interim Report, Results Presentation and Fact Book from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.

For further information, please contact
Masih Yazdi, Finance Director, +46 771 621 000
Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 70 763 99 47

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market
Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out
above, at around 6.45 am CET, on 23 October 2019.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,046bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,943bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com

Attachment

  • Interim report Q3 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2915b77-5860-4e06-8801-ed95e82035ab)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)