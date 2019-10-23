Relictum Pro (Blockchain 5.0) Dazzles the Audience at Blockchain Life Forum 2019 in Moscow and Heads to Dubai

DUBAI / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Blockchain Life Forum is becoming better and bigger with each passing year. Last year it saw 4,500+ participants, and this year, it saw record 6,000+ participants from 70 countries. As expected, it drew some of the most influential personalities from the blockchain industry, including the young tycoon Dr. Evan Luthra who is now considered more of a tech celebrity in the blockchain industry.

A wide range of blockchain startups and entrepreneurs participated in the Blockchain Life Forum on October 16-17 in Moscow. One of them that took the audience by storm was Relictum Pro, which is looking to roll out the next blockchain generation, i.e., Blockchain 5.0, for scalable and commercial applications. With its platform, interested entities can develop practical blockchain solutions on the fly with dedicated API, achieve unmatched transactions processing rate, and offer a network that's fully decentralized and protected from all kinds of online risks.

Not only did Relictum Pro actively participated in discussions with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and investors at the event, but it also pitched their product to allow interested investors to come on board and enjoy the benefit of a headstart.

After an unbelievable response and traction at Blockchain Life Forum, Relictum Pro is looking forward to the World Blockchain Summit on October 23 and 24 in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. There is a Conference, Exhibition, and also investor Connect at the event which will be attended by over 500 C-level executives, 200 investors, 50 speakers, and 40 exhibitors. The company will once again reach out to those who are interested in paving the path of a new era of blockchain and maybe also share some juicy details of their upcoming product. Needless to say, the event is going to be a blast!

