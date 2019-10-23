InfluBase Reveals Top 5 UK Mummy Influencers

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's most influential mummys on social media have been revealed in a new report by influencer marketing agency InfluBase.

The report investigates the UK mummy influencer sector, identifying and analysing data from the 50 most influential mummy creators across all social platforms.

The InfluBase ranking takes into account both the number of followers and the engagement levels of each mummy influencer:

The top five:

1) Louise Pentland (@louisepentland)

2) Clemmie Hooper (@mummy_of-daughters)

3) Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher)

4) Sarah Turner (@theunmumsymum)

5) Rachaele Hambleton (@parttimeworkingmummy)

How much can they earn?

The top five, can earn anything between £3K and £10K per Instagram post according to InfluBase though influencers further down the list can also generate a significant income according to CEO Ross Furlong:

"It's not all about how many followers you have, engagement, authenticity and fit are also very important in determining which influencers will deliver the best results for brands," said Furlong.

Key findings

InfluBase's research into the top 50 UK mummy influencers across all their social channels found that:

The combined reach of the top 50 UK mummy influencers is more than 14 million followers.

Their engagement rate varies from 0.3% to 12.9%

95% of all engagement comes from Instagram

Tuesday posts get the highest engagement

70% of posts contained no hashtags

Motivational messages and relatable questions get the most engagement

M&S was the most widely spoken about brand - 76% of M&S posts were sponsored.

Slimming world and Disneyland had most organic brand mentions

Fashion brands were the most mentioned sector - 28% followed by Travel (19%) and Entertainment (2%).

20% of all posts were ads.

Report Download:

The Top 50 UK Mummy Influencers Report 2019 can be downloaded here: https://influbase.com/mum-influencers-uk-the-top-50/

