Press release

Stockholm 23 October 2019

Changes in SEB's Group Executive Committee

As announced in today's interim report for the third quarter of 2019, the following management changes will be effective as of 1 January 2020.

"These changes will strengthen our abilities to deliver on our business plan and drive change. By taking the next step within the technology area we will increase our focus on operational excellence so that we can meet our customers' expectations even better. I am happy to lead and be part of a team with such smart and dedicated people" says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.

Masih Yazdi, currently Finance Director and member of the Group Executive Committee (GEC), has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Masih joined SEB in 2013 and holds a master's degree in business administration from Stockholm University. Prior to taking on his present position he was a highly ranked equity research analyst. He has also worked as a risk analyst at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Nina Korfu-Pedersen, currently Head of Group Finance and member of the GEC, has been appointed Head of Business Support and Operations. Nina joined SEB in 2010 as Head of Financial Services within Group Finance. She holds a master's degree in business and economics from BI Norwegian Business School and a master's degree in international business and politics from the University of Reading. She has a background as a management consultant with PA Consulting and as Head of Group Control & Strategy at If P&C Insurance.

Petra Ålund, Head of Technology since April 2019, has been appointed member of the GEC. Petra joined SEB in 2017 as Head of Global IT Services and holds among other a Master of Science in International Economics from the University of Linköping. Prior to joining SEB she has held a number of senior IT positions at Sandvik and Scania.

Nicolas Moch, Chief Information Officer (CIO), has been appointed member of the GEC. He will report to Petra Ålund. Nicolas joined SEB in 2008 and holds a Master of Science in Engineering Physics from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and Master of Science in Engineering and Management from Ecole Centrale Paris. Prior to joining SEB he has held a number of senior IT and management consultant positions at Capgemeni.

Martin Johansson has been appointed Senior Advisor to the President and CEO and will leave his current role as Head of Business Support & Chief of Staff and member of the GEC. Martin will remain as additional member of the GEC.

Javiera Ragnartz, Head of Investment Management, and Mark Luscombe, Head of SEB in the UK, have been appointed additional members of the GEC.

For further information, please contact

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication

+46 (0)8 763 9947

frank.hojem@seb.se















