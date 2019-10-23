The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 23.10.2019

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA TBN2 XFRA US14067D5086 CAPSTONE TURBINE DL-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 7KJA XFRA US49579A3032 KINGOLD JEWELRY DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N