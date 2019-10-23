

MAZDA CX-8 XD L Package (Japanese specification)

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 23, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation starts taking orders today for an updated Mazda CX-8 at Mazda dealerships throughout Japan. Sales start on Nov. 28, 2019.(1)Mazda CX-8 is a three-row crossover SUV that comfortably accommodates six or seven adults. Offering a sophisticated and high-quality design, responsive driving performance and a quiet and comfortable ride, it debuted in December 2017 as a high-end model in Mazda's crossover SUV lineup. In 2018, the CX-8 was named the Japan Automobile Hall of Fame's Car of the Year, with judges commending the model's outstanding performance and space-efficient interior as well as its advanced technologies aimed at preventing accidents and efforts to reduce driver fatigue.With the update, Mazda has further enhanced the model's usability and comfort as a mature long tourer that achieves a beautiful look and refined driving despite its high seating capacity. Additional equipment includes USB ports for the third-row seats(2) and the quality feel is enhanced with an optional power sunroof(3) and an applied damping material that reduces the sound of rain on the roof. In the luggage area, the sub-trunk box is now big enough to accept a pop-up sunshade lying flat. Even with the third-row seat in use, the trunk can accommodate four carry-on bags,(4) expanding the CX-8's range of applications as a high-capacity vehicle. In addition, a new special edition model, Exclusive Mode, is available for those who want to show their passengers true hospitality. Separated by an armrest-equipped console, the second-row captain seats offer power sliding and reclining and seat ventilation for the first time in a Mazda car. Now people in the second-row seats can experience the same level of comfort as those in the front.In addition, customers can now choose between front-wheel and all-wheel-drive for all three engine options. AWD models come with Off-Road Traction Assist to provide safe and reassuring driving performance on a wide variety of road surfaces.Moving forward, Mazda will continue refining its cars so customers can experience driving pleasure and outstanding environmental and safety performance in routine driving situations. By energizing people physically and mentally and making clear the value of sticking with Mazda for the long term, the company aims to become a brand connected to customers by the strongest of bonds.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years.