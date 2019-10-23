SINGAPORE, Oct 23, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) will be holding its second Asia Video Summit this year from 4 - 6 November at the Ritz Carlton, Millenia, Singapore.With over 100 speakers representing 80 companies across the Asia Pacific region, the Asia Video Summit brings to its delegates a riveting line-up of sessions covering the themes of Business Models, Advertising, News, Human Capital and Policy.With video delivery migrating on-line, monetisation becomes entirely different to traditional Pay TV, and the right Business Model remains the central question for the industry. And as the industry continues to witness major consolidation, what is not often discussed is the impact it has on the Human Capital that makes up this workforce. Also, with social media and YouTube cornering the Advertising market, how does the industry curate premium content services that attract the appropriate share of advertising for the time people spend consuming it?But of all the content services, News is the one that is at the forefront of the most active debates in 2019. With more people relying on social media for News, the role of curated news services is more important than ever before to counter the fake news epidemic. And as curated video continues to migrate to internet delivery services, and online piracy remains one of the biggest threats to the video industry, governments are now waking up to the reality that the internet is a place that needs law and order. Do we have the right Policies in place for the curated video industry today?Louis Boswell, CEO, AVIA commented, "I am looking forward to this year's event. This is the one time of the year where we ask our stakeholders to come together to discuss the key issues we face as an industry. In a non-partisan and honest environment, with more to discuss than ever before, the Asia Video Summit is critical as we plot the future trajectory of our industry."Key speakers at this year's Summit include:- Saugato Banerjee, MD Asia, A+E Networks- Roger Tong, CEO, AsiaSat- Henry Tan, CEO, Astro- Simon Robinson, MD, Discovery Asia Pacific and CFO, Discovery International- Peter Bithos, CEO, HOOQ- Mark Britt, Co-Founder & Group CEO, iflix- Tham Loke Kheng, CEO, Mediacorp- Datuk Kamal Khalid, Group Managing Director, Media Prima- Tony Zameczkowski, VP, Business Development, Asia, Netflix- Janice Lee, MD, PCCW Media Group- Yew Weng Soo, VP, Sales & Market Development, Asia-Pacific, SES Video, SES- Goh Seow Eng, MD, Home, Consumer Singapore, SingTel- Thomas Ee, Chairman, Taiwan Broadband Communications- Deepak Jacob, Chief Regional Counsel India, South East Asia & Middle East, The Walt Disney Company- Birathon Kasemsri Na Ayudhaya, Chief Content and Media Officer, True Corporation- Alexandre Muller, MD APAC, TV5Monde- Paras Sharma, SVP & GM for Southeast Asia, Viacom International Media Networks- Clement Schwebig, MD, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, WarnerMedia Entertainment NetworksFull event details can be found at www.asiavideosummit.com.AVIA would like to thank the Asia Video Summit 2019's Lead Sponsor Create Hong Kong; Gold Sponsors AsiaSat, Brightcove, China Mobile, France 24, Google, Hotstar, INVIDI, MEASAT, NAGRA, PCCW Media, SES, TrueVisions ,TV5MONDE, WarnerMedia; Silver Sponsors Accedo, Applause, APT Satellite, Astro, BBC Studios, ContentWise, Discovery, Disney, FashionTV, HBO, Limelight, MediaKind, Microstocksolutions, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Ross Video, ShortsTV, SpotX, Switch Media, Synamedia, TiVo, Tubular Labs, Viacom, Vindicia, Vuulr, Zixi; and the Singapore Exhibitions & Convention Bureau for its support.We would also like to thank AVIA Patrons: AsiaSat, ASTRO, BBC Studios, Discovery Networks Asia Pacific, Fox Networks Group, HBO Asia, NBCUniversal, Netflix, PCCW, SES, STAR India, The Walt Disney Company, True Visions, Turner, TV5Monde, Viacom International Media Networks, and our Official Media Partner, CNBC Asia Pacific.About the Asia Video Industry AssociationThe Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry. AVIA is also committed to its mission in working with and representing the interests of the satellite industry. AVIA evolved from Casbaa in 2018.Contact:Charmaine KwanHead of Marketing and CommunicationsEmail: charmaine@asiavia.orgLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asiavideoiaTwitter: @AsiaVideoIASource: AVIACopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.