Evotec AG: Evotec, Integra Holdings And Yissum Establish Lab555 To Fast Track Early-Stage Drug Development

FIRST ACADEMIC BRIDGE PARTNERSHIP IN ISRAEL AIMS TO TRANSLATE EARLY-STAGE RESEARCH FROM THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY ("HU") OF JERUSALEM INTO INDUSTRIAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

LAB555 LEVERAGES INTEGRA'S SKILL IN IDENTIFYING AND DEVELOPING PROMISING EARLY-STAGE THERAPEUTIC PROJECTS, YISSUM'S TRANSLATIONAL EXPERTISE AND EVOTEC'S INDUSTRIAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced the inauguration of LAB555, an academic BRIDGE partnership with Integra Holdings and Yissum, the Technology Transfer Company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The partnership aims to expedite drug discovery and development by providing efficient translation of early stage Hebrew University research.



LAB555 leverages the innovation expertise of Integra Holdings, an investment company focused on delivering breakthrough research from the Hebrew University's life sciences, and Yissum, leaders in technology transfer, with access to Evotec's leading industrial drug development platform. The LAB555 partnership endeavours to accelerate multiple academic research projects to value inflection points that will allow the creation of company spin-outs focused on the development of first-in-class therapeutics.



No financial details of the collaboration were disclosed.



Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are delighted to see the further roll-out of our BRIDGE model to Israel. LAB555 is a great addition to our BRIDGE family and we are confident that with our strong partners, Integra Holdings and Yissum, we will be able to accelerate the efficient development of next-generation drugs. We hope that ultimately our efforts will bring benefits to a large number of patients across different indications, who currently have a significant unmet medical need."



Dr Liana Patt, Chief Executive Officer of Integra Holdings, said: "We are excited to enter this collaboration with Evotec, which underscores the promise of Evotec's development capabilities and Hebrew University's life sciences innovation, as well as supporting Integra's vision to identify and advance HU's promising early stage discovery platforms into drug candidates for development in Integra's expanded portfolio of companies."



Dr Yaron Daniely, Chief Executive Officer of Yissum, added: "The LAB555 partnership highlights Hebrew University's ground breaking and advanced research in the life sciences and addresses an urgent global need to explore and initiate accelerated modes of therapeutic drug development."



Evotec has created a new paradigm to translate early-stage academic research to drug discovery and development called "BRIDGE" (Biomedical Research, Innovation & Development Generation Efficiency), an integrated fund and award framework to tap into exciting academic science to accelerate the formation of spin-out companies and generate partnerships with Pharma and biotech. Through these efforts, Evotec has defined a new formula for fast-track early-stage drug discovery. Since the launch of the BRIDGE model in 2016, Evotec has formed and funded six partnerships, termed LAB282, LAB150, LAB591, LAB031, LAB10x, and LAB555.

