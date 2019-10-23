Evotec AG: Evotec, Integra Holdings And Yissum Establish Lab555 To Fast Track Early-Stage Drug Development

- FIRST ACADEMIC BRIDGE PARTNERSHIP IN ISRAEL AIMS TO TRANSLATE EARLY-STAGE RESEARCH FROM THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY ("HU") OF JERUSALEM INTO INDUSTRIAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
- LAB555 LEVERAGES INTEGRA'S SKILL IN IDENTIFYING AND DEVELOPING PROMISING EARLY-STAGE THERAPEUTIC PROJECTS, YISSUM'S TRANSLATIONAL EXPERTISE AND EVOTEC'S INDUSTRIAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM
HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced the inauguration of LAB555, an academic BRIDGE partnership with Integra Holdings and Yissum, the Technology Transfer Company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The partnership aims to expedite drug discovery and development by providing efficient translation of early stage Hebrew University research.
LAB555 leverages the innovation expertise of Integra Holdings, an investment company focused on delivering breakthrough research from the Hebrew University's life sciences, and Yissum, leaders in technology transfer, with access to Evotec's leading industrial drug development platform. The LAB555 partnership endeavours to accelerate multiple academic research projects to value inflection points that will allow the creation of company spin-outs focused on the development of first-in-class therapeutics.
No financial details of the collaboration were disclosed.
Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are delighted to see the further roll-out of our BRIDGE model to Israel. LAB555 is a great addition to our BRIDGE family and we are confident that with our strong partners, Integra Holdings and Yissum, we will be able to accelerate the efficient development of next-generation drugs. We hope that ultimately our efforts will bring benefits to a large number of patients across different indications, who currently have a significant unmet medical need."
Dr Liana Patt, Chief Executive Officer of Integra Holdings, said: "We are excited to enter this collaboration with Evotec, which underscores the promise of Evotec's development capabilities and Hebrew University's life sciences innovation, as well as supporting Integra's vision to identify and advance HU's promising early stage discovery platforms into drug candidates for development in Integra's expanded portfolio of companies."
Dr Yaron Daniely, Chief Executive Officer of Yissum, added: "The LAB555 partnership highlights Hebrew University's ground breaking and advanced research in the life sciences and addresses an urgent global need to explore and initiate accelerated modes of therapeutic drug development."
About Evotec's BRIDGE model: Partnering to accelerate innovation
Evotec has created a new paradigm to translate early-stage academic research to drug discovery and development called "BRIDGE" (Biomedical Research, Innovation & Development Generation Efficiency), an integrated fund and award framework to tap into exciting academic science to accelerate the formation of spin-out companies and generate partnerships with Pharma and biotech. Through these efforts, Evotec has defined a new formula for fast-track early-stage drug discovery. Since the launch of the BRIDGE model in 2016, Evotec has formed and funded six partnerships, termed LAB282, LAB150, LAB591, LAB031, LAB10x, and LAB555. For more information about Evotec's BRIDGE initiatives, please go to www.evotec.com/en/innovate/bridges.
ABOUT INTEGRA HOLDINGS
Founded in 2012 by Yissum, the Technology Transfer Company of the Hebrew University, Integra Holdings' mission is to bring the Hebrew University's Life Science Academic Excellence to market.
Integra Holdings is a unique venture organization with a balanced portfolio of investments, based on an exclusive selection of life science companies, and focused on proprietary, first-in class innovations in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and medical devices.
Integra Holdings takes a hands-on approach by providing its portfolio companies with the strategic planning, business development and research and development guidance they need to bring their technologies to market.
For more information, please visit www.integra-holdings.com.
ABOUT YISSUM
Yissum is the technology transfer company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Founded in 1964, it serves as a bridge between cutting-edge academic research and a global community of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry. Yissum's mission is to benefit society by converting extraordinary innovations and transformational technologies into commercial solutions that address our most urgent global challenges. Yissum has registered over 10,000 patents globally; licensed over 900 technologies and has spun out more than 180 companies. Yissum's business partners span the globe and include companies such as Boston Scientific, Google, ICL, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Microsoft, Novartis and many more. For further information please visit www.yissum.co.il.
ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,800 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.
