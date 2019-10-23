

Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 23, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) plans to stage a "mobility theme park" for experiencing the future at its booth at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 for 12 days* from October 24 to November 4.At the Toyota convenience store, a futuristic store located at the exit of the mobility society of the future, visitors can exchange points collected on their residence card for a novelty item. People of the future, robots, and future mobility await your arrival at the Toyota booth. Come and experience the fun of mobility and all the possibilities that lie in store for you in a future that centers on people, as envisioned by Toyota.At this Tokyo Motor Show, Toyota proposes a future that centers on people, a future in which "beloved cars" realize the experience of "fun to drive" for each customer, alongside a wide range of mobility that responds thoroughly to each customer's needs.The following is an overview of mobility service platforms that can be experienced at the Toyota booth.* The 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 24 through November 4, with press days on October 23 and 24, a special invitation day on October 24, and general public days from October 25 through November 4.