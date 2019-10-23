Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Research Agreement with Global Pharma Company

Immugenyx signs a research agreement to develop humanized mice as a tool for drug development and testing

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments designed to transform bone marrow transplantation for the treatment of blood diseases, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Immugenyx, LLC ("Immugenyx"), has entered into a research agreement ("Agreement") with a global pharmaceutical company ("GlobalCo"). The identity of GlobalCo must remain confidential at their request. Under the terms of the Agreement GlobalCo will pay US$75,000 to Immugenyx for the research it conducts.

According to the Agreement, Immugenyx will grant to GlobalCo a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free licence to any know-how and any patent(s) and patent application(s) arising from the Agreement to use solely for their own research and product development purposes. Immugenyx will also grant to GlobalCo an option to an exclusive licence ("Option") of patent(s) or patent application(s) arising from the Agreement. The terms of the exclusive licence will be negotiated in good faith and on reasonable commercial terms at the time GlobalCo exercises the Option.

This Agreement follows the development agreement for the Company's CDX antibodies with the same GlobalCo announced on 14 May 2018.

Immugenyx is also progressing building a model of human systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE aka Lupus), utilising its humanized mice, together with Janssen Research & Development, LLC ("Janssen"), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson as announced on 15 October 2018.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx, commented: This agreement represents a further step forward in the acceptance and use of our new type of humanised mice within the pharmaceutical community. We are particularly pleased to be working with this global pharmaceutical company, a leader in the field of cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The Agreement further affirms the value of our new type of humanised mice and lets us extend our work into a wider range of disease models and the development of specific drugs. The advancement of this research and potential future collaborations serve both as a validation of our technology and a means of support for the further development of our CDX bi-specific antibody product candidate."

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City and a wholly-owned Belgian subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.



