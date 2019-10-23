SThree (STHR) SThree: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 23-Oct-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 October 2019 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Company") Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the international STEM specialist staffing business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Panmure Gordon as joint corporate broker to the Company with immediate effect. Panmure Gordon will act alongside Liberum in this role. - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Steve Hornbuckle, Group Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Hilary Buchanan Notes to editors SThree is a leading international STEM specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the information and communications technology ('ICT') sector the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 3,100 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 24287 EQS News ID: 894411 End of Announcement EQS News Service

