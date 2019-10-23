Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: September 2019 Factsheet 23-Oct-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that the factsheet for the third quarter ended on 30 September 2019 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] Extracted text of the commentary is set out below: Investment Portfolio at 30 September 2019 As at 30 September 2019, the Group had 18 investments and commitments of GBP479.1 million as follows: Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance (1) unfunded commitment (1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Mixed use development, GBP2.4m GBP1.1m South East UK Regional Hotel GBP45.9m - Portfolio, UK Credit Linked Notes, UK GBP21.8m - real estate Hotel & Residential, UK GBP39.9m - Office, Scotland GBP4.4m GBP0.6m Office, London GBP12.5m GBP8.1m Residential, London GBP45.2m GBP11,6m Total Sterling Loans GBP197.1m GBP21.4m Logistics, Dublin, GBP12.6m - Ireland Three Shopping Centres, GBP33.5m GBP5.7m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP15.1m - Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP53.3m - Residential, Dublin, GBP1.9m - Ireland Office, Paris, France GBP14.2m - Hotel, Spain GBP26.4m GBP21.7m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP16.4m GBP0.9m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP45.8m - Mixed Use, Dublin - GBP13.1m Total Euro Loans GBP219.2m GBP41.4m Total Portfolio GBP416.3m GBP62.8m 1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates. Third Quarter Portfolio Activity The following portfolio activity occurred in the third quarter of 2019: Loan repayment: Mixed Use Development UK: The Group received GBP8.1 million amortization following the sale of one of the properties in line with the business plan. GBP2.4 million remains on the loan. Loan repayment: Industrial Europe: The Group received EUR26.3 million amortization following the sale of some properties in July 2019 and final repayment of EUR15.0 million in September 2019 as the borrower completed the execution of their business plan. Loan repayment: Hotel, Barcelona, Spain - the Group received full repayment of EUR46 million following the sale of the hotel. New Loan: Office, London: In July 2019 the Group committed to fund a GBP20.5 million floating rate whole loan to support an office redevelopment in London. GBP12.5 million was drawn on 26th July and the balance will be drawn over the life of the development. The term of the loan is approximately 3 years. New Loan: Residential, London: On 19th September 2019 the Group committed to fund a GBP56.8 million floating rate whole loan to support a residential scheme in London. The financing has been primarily provided in the form of an initial advance along with a smaller capex facility to support the sponsor's completion of the scheme. The loan term is 2 years. New Loan: Mixed use Dublin: On 30th September 2019 the Group committed to fund a EUR14.7 million fixed rate whole loan to support a mixed use development in Dublin. The loan is currently undrawn and is expected to draw down gradually over the next 2.5 years. Third Quarter Portfolio Activity - commentary During the quarter we had a large volume of unexpected repayments in July, most of which was due to an unsolicited offer on a property which concluded and resulted in repayment very quickly. Additionally, as noted above, significant new loan drawdowns occurred towards the end of the quarter in late September 2019. Following this portfolio activity, the Group remained substantially fully invested at 30 September 2019 with net cash of approximately GBP7 million and GBP62.8 million of unfunded commitments. In light of the unexpected repayments, and drawdowns towards the end of the quarter, the Group has experienced some cash drag during the quarter. Taken together these events have resulted in the portfolio's income generation being below expectations in the quarter. The Investment Adviser has a number of transactions under review and, absent any material unexpected repayments, should these transactions all occur we would expect the income run rate to normalise in early 2020. The Company has sufficient dividend reserves available to maintain the dividend during periods where cash drag continues for longer than anticipated. The Group's pipeline continues to be of a consistent geography and asset class, with a further loan in Spain currently under exclusivity and Irish and UK investments also featuring in the fourth quarter potential pipeline. The main concentration of new loans in the pipeline is currently in the office and hospitality sectors. Dividend On 22 October 2019 the Directors declared a dividend in respect of the third quarter of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share payable on 22 November 2019 to shareholders on the register at 1 November 2019. Market Commentary Interest rates, especially in Europe continue to be at very low levels, with negative yields on fixed income becoming increasingly pervasive. The global stock of negative yielding bonds hit $17 trillion at its peak earlier this year. In the corporate bond space Siemens has issued at negative rates and in October even Greece issued 3 month paper at a negative rate. On the real estate corporate bond side we have seen corporate bonds trading tighter, with Vonovia's 2022 maturity bond trading at a 0% yield. In Europe the interest rate curve continues to be flat with 3 month Libor at negative 42 bps and 5 year swaps at negative 40 bps as at October 14th. For bank lending, Libor / Euribor has historically typically been floored at zero however, depending on the source of funding, some lenders are now able to take the floor out. By way of example some Pfandbrief (covered bond) issuers have issued bonds at negative rates and hence are able to pass the benefits of below zero funding rates to borrowers. UK commercial real estate financing activity has remained active through continued Brexit uncertainties. We have seen a number of significantly sized financings close since the end of the summer break, including bank, insurance and CMBS loans. Notable transactions include two of the largest financings of the year to refinance Brookfield's 100 Bishopsgate and Blackstone and Telereal's Arches portfolio. AIG, Royal Bank of Canada and Rothesay Life provided GBP850 million of debt to refinance the Arches portfolio with a 50% loan to value and a 12 year maturity and, according to Debtwire, the c. GBP900 million 100 Bishopsgate financing was provided by a club of banks that includes ING, Bank of China and Standard Chartered Bank. This loan replaces a GBP500 million construction financing with a significant excess and has a reported to loan-to-value ratio of 65%. The strength of appetite for this financing is supported by brand new high quality space in a top city location, with a blue chip tenant profile. We have also seen a good level of UK CMBS issuance. Bank of America Merrill Lynch executed the first post summer CMBS which was an equity out refi for Blackstone's existing "Sunflower" CMBS which priced at the wider end of indicative range with AAAs at 120bps and BBBs at 295bps over Libor respectively. Subsequently, Deutsche Bank brought a two tranche CMBS to the market backed by the Intu Derby shopping centre which they had financed with a low 40s% loan to value as part of a 50% interest sale by Intu to Cale Street. The AAAs priced at 190bps over Libor reflecting a significantly higher coupon required to other CMBS reflecting investors' attitudes to retail collateral. Most recently Bank of America Merrill Lynch priced a GBP232.2 million CMBS backed by UK student housing for Brookfield. Despite pricing in October amongst a high point for Brexit uncertainty, the AAA tranche came in at the tight end of expectations at Libor + 110bps and the BBBs at Libor + 255bps, both ahead of the Sunflower CMBS pricing. The real estate corporate bond market has been very active across Europe

