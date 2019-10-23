Group Q3 revenue up 1% at €15.6 billion;

Automotive division 1 revenue up 0.1% at €11.8 billion;

New growth of market share in Europe: +0.1 pt2

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) revenue amounted to €15,579 million in Q3 2019 compared to €15,428 million in Q3 2018.

Automotive division revenue amounted to €11,824 million up by 0.1% compared to Q3 2018. A strong product mix (+4.4%) as well as positive price conditions (+1.0%) more than offset the decrease of sales to partners (-3.2%), the negative impact of exchange rates (-0.8%) including hyperinflation in Argentina as well as volumes and country mix (-0.7%) and others (-0.6%). The strong product mix stems from the success of the group's last launches in particular Citroën C5 Aircross, Peugeot 508, DS 3 CROSSBACK and Opel Vauxhall Combo.

The Group has sold 674,000 cars in the world in Q3 2019 while continuing to prioritize profitability and to prepare efficiently the 2020 regulatory deadlines.

Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers3, stood at 574,000 vehicles at the end of September 2019, down 29,000 units compared to end of September 2018.

Faurecia revenue was up 4.3% at €4,185 million.

Market outlook: in 2019, the Group anticipates a decrease by 1% of the automotive market in Europe, by 5% in Latin America, by 7% in China and by 2% in Russia.

Operational outlook (unchanged):

Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin4 on average for the period 2019-2021.

26 February 2020: 2019 Annual Results

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Revenue YTD September 2019 versus YTD September 2018 In million Euros 9M 2018 9M 2019 Change Automotive 42,521 42,202 (319) Faurecia 13,005 13,157 152 Other businesses and eliminations (1,503) (1,441) 62 Group Revenue 54,023 53,918 (105) *Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance

Revenue Q3 2019 versus Q3 2018 In million Euros Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Change Automotive 11,808 11,824 16 Faurecia 4,014 4,185 171 Other businesses and eliminations (394) (430) (36) Group Revenue 15,428 15,579 151 *Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance

Q3 2019 Consolidated Worldwide Sales Consolidated World Sales Q3 2018 9M Q3 2019 9M ? 19/18 ? 19/18 Estimates (in thousands) 2018 2019 Q3 9M Europe Peugeot 228.9 879.0 214.9 854.3 -6.1% -2.8% Citroën 146.8 591.1 158.3 614.2 7.8% 3.9% DS 6.4 34.8 10.1 38.9 56.4% 11.8% Opel Vauxhall 202.4 753.4 185.6 739.7 -8.3% -1.8% PSA 584.6 2,258.3 568.9 2,247.0 -2.7% -0.5% China South East Asia Peugeot 25.1 116.2 15.7 48.8 -37.4% -58.0% Citroën 22.6 91.9 13.3 42.5 -40.9% -53.8% DS 1.4 3.4 0.3 2.1 -77.3% -39.6% Opel Vauxhall 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.2 450.0% -52.6% PSA 49.0 212.0 29.4 93.5 -40.1% -55.9% Latin America Peugeot 23.4 87.8 20.0 61.5 -14.7% -30.0% Citroën 11.7 44.4 12.5 39.4 6.9% -11.3% DS 0.2 0.7 0.2 0.6 19.6% -14.2% Opel Vauxhall 0.3 0.7 0.4 0.9 12.7% 20.8% PSA 35.6 133.6 33.1 102.4 -7.2% -23.4% Middle East Africa Peugeot 12.7 198.4 15.6 55.5 22.9% -72.0% Citroën 6.5 26.4 9.6 27.5 48.5% 4.2% DS 0.4 1.0 0.4 1.2 0.9% 17.7% Opel Vauxhall 4.3 24.2 8.1 20.7 88.1% -14.2% PSA 23.9 250.0 33.7 105.0 41.2% -58.0% India Pacific Peugeot 4.4 14.4 3.8 13.2 -15.4% -8.5% Citroën 1.2 4.2 1.4 5.1 23.5% 20.5% DS 0.2 0.5 0.4 1.0 112.0% 99.4% Opel Vauxhall 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 NS NS PSA 5.8 19.1 5.6 19.3 -3.0% 0.7% Eurasia Peugeot 1.9 6.3 2.0 5.7 8.3% -8.9% Citroën 1.4 4.5 1.6 4.1 13.4% -9.5% DS 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 175.0% -39.4% Opel Vauxhall 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.4 240.4% 122.8% PSA 3.3 11.0 3.8 10.2 14.3% -7.3% Total Consolidated World Sales Peugeot 296.5 1,302.2 272.0 1,039.1 -8.3% -20.2% Citroën 190.1 762.6 196.8 732.8 3.5% -3.9% DS 8.6 40.4 11.5 43.7 33.0% 8.2% Opel Vauxhall 207.1 778.9 194.2 761.8 -6.2% -2.2% PSA 702.3 2,884.1 674.5 2,577.4 -4.0% -10.6% Total Consolidated World Sales Peugeot 296.5 1,158.0 272.0 1,039.1 -8.3% -10.3% (excluding Iran) Citroën 190.1 762.6 196.8 732.8 3.5% -3.9% DS 8.6 40.2 11.5 43.7 33.0% 8.8% Opel Vauxhall 207.1 778.9 194.2 761.8 -6.2% -2.2% PSA 702.3 2,739.7 674.5 2,577.4 -4.0% -5.9%

1 Automotive Division (PCDOV)

2 Q3 2019 vs Q3 2018, Europe 30

3 Including Peugeot importers outside Europe

4Automotive Division (PCDOV) recurring operating income related to revenue

