- Group Q3 revenue up 1% at €15.6 billion;
- Automotive division1 revenue up 0.1% at €11.8 billion;
- New growth of market share in Europe: +0.1 pt2
Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) revenue amounted to €15,579 million in Q3 2019 compared to €15,428 million in Q3 2018.
Automotive division revenue amounted to €11,824 million up by 0.1% compared to Q3 2018. A strong product mix (+4.4%) as well as positive price conditions (+1.0%) more than offset the decrease of sales to partners (-3.2%), the negative impact of exchange rates (-0.8%) including hyperinflation in Argentina as well as volumes and country mix (-0.7%) and others (-0.6%). The strong product mix stems from the success of the group's last launches in particular Citroën C5 Aircross, Peugeot 508, DS 3 CROSSBACK and Opel Vauxhall Combo.
The Group has sold 674,000 cars in the world in Q3 2019 while continuing to prioritize profitability and to prepare efficiently the 2020 regulatory deadlines.
Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers3, stood at 574,000 vehicles at the end of September 2019, down 29,000 units compared to end of September 2018.
Faurecia revenue was up 4.3% at €4,185 million.
Market outlook: in 2019, the Group anticipates a decrease by 1% of the automotive market in Europe, by 5% in Latin America, by 7% in China and by 2% in Russia.
Operational outlook (unchanged):
Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin4 on average for the period 2019-2021.
Financial Calendar
26 February 2020: 2019 Annual Results
About Groupe PSA
Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.
Revenue YTD September 2019 versus YTD September 2018
In million Euros
9M 2018
9M 2019
Change
Automotive
42,521
42,202
(319)
Faurecia
13,005
13,157
152
Other businesses and eliminations
(1,503)
(1,441)
62
Group Revenue
54,023
53,918
(105)
*Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance
Revenue Q3 2019 versus Q3 2018
In million Euros
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
Change
Automotive
11,808
11,824
16
Faurecia
4,014
4,185
171
Other businesses and eliminations
(394)
(430)
(36)
Group Revenue
15,428
15,579
151
*Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance
Q3 2019 Consolidated Worldwide Sales
|Consolidated World Sales
|Q3 2018
|9M
|Q3 2019
|9M
|? 19/18
|? 19/18
|Estimates (in thousands)
2018
2019
|Q3
|9M
|Europe
|Peugeot
228.9
879.0
214.9
854.3
-6.1%
-2.8%
|Citroën
146.8
591.1
158.3
614.2
7.8%
3.9%
|DS
6.4
34.8
10.1
38.9
56.4%
11.8%
|Opel Vauxhall
202.4
753.4
185.6
739.7
-8.3%
-1.8%
|PSA
584.6
2,258.3
568.9
2,247.0
-2.7%
-0.5%
|China South East Asia
|Peugeot
25.1
116.2
15.7
48.8
-37.4%
-58.0%
|Citroën
22.6
91.9
13.3
42.5
-40.9%
-53.8%
|DS
1.4
3.4
0.3
2.1
-77.3%
-39.6%
|Opel Vauxhall
0.0
0.5
0.0
0.2
450.0%
-52.6%
|PSA
49.0
212.0
29.4
93.5
-40.1%
-55.9%
|Latin America
|Peugeot
23.4
87.8
20.0
61.5
-14.7%
-30.0%
|Citroën
11.7
44.4
12.5
39.4
6.9%
-11.3%
|DS
0.2
0.7
0.2
0.6
19.6%
-14.2%
|Opel Vauxhall
0.3
0.7
0.4
0.9
12.7%
20.8%
|PSA
35.6
133.6
33.1
102.4
-7.2%
-23.4%
|Middle East Africa
|Peugeot
12.7
198.4
15.6
55.5
22.9%
-72.0%
|Citroën
6.5
26.4
9.6
27.5
48.5%
4.2%
|DS
0.4
1.0
0.4
1.2
0.9%
17.7%
|Opel Vauxhall
4.3
24.2
8.1
20.7
88.1%
-14.2%
|PSA
23.9
250.0
33.7
105.0
41.2%
-58.0%
|India Pacific
|Peugeot
4.4
14.4
3.8
13.2
-15.4%
-8.5%
|Citroën
1.2
4.2
1.4
5.1
23.5%
20.5%
|DS
0.2
0.5
0.4
1.0
112.0%
99.4%
|Opel Vauxhall
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|NS
|NS
|PSA
5.8
19.1
5.6
19.3
-3.0%
0.7%
|Eurasia
|Peugeot
1.9
6.3
2.0
5.7
8.3%
-8.9%
|Citroën
1.4
4.5
1.6
4.1
13.4%
-9.5%
|DS
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
175.0%
-39.4%
|Opel Vauxhall
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.4
240.4%
122.8%
|PSA
3.3
11.0
3.8
10.2
14.3%
-7.3%
|Total Consolidated World Sales
|Peugeot
296.5
1,302.2
272.0
1,039.1
-8.3%
-20.2%
|Citroën
190.1
762.6
196.8
732.8
3.5%
-3.9%
|DS
8.6
40.4
11.5
43.7
33.0%
8.2%
|Opel Vauxhall
207.1
778.9
194.2
761.8
-6.2%
-2.2%
|PSA
702.3
2,884.1
674.5
2,577.4
-4.0%
-10.6%
|Total Consolidated World Sales
|Peugeot
296.5
1,158.0
272.0
1,039.1
-8.3%
-10.3%
|(excluding Iran)
|Citroën
190.1
762.6
196.8
732.8
3.5%
-3.9%
|DS
8.6
40.2
11.5
43.7
33.0%
8.8%
|Opel Vauxhall
207.1
778.9
194.2
761.8
-6.2%
-2.2%
|PSA
702.3
2,739.7
674.5
2,577.4
-4.0%
-5.9%
Estimated data
* Europe EU EFTA Albania Bosnia Croatia Kosovo Macedonia Montenegro Serbia
**o/w 144 kunits sold in YTD 2018 under Peugeot license by Iran Khodro
1 Automotive Division (PCDOV)
2 Q3 2019 vs Q3 2018, Europe 30
3 Including Peugeot importers outside Europe
4Automotive Division (PCDOV) recurring operating income related to revenue
Media contact: Karine Douet +33 6 61 64 03 83 karine.douet@mpsa.com