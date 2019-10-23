Staycations Set to Boom After Brexit, New Research Reveals

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK tourism industry will receive a boost from holidaying Brits as more people choose to take staycations amidst Brexit travel concerns, new research reveals.

A recent survey by YouGov, commissioned by The Epicurean Club - the online Collection of boutique British inns, pubs and Experiences - revealed that 41% of people would be more likely to consider a holiday in the UK post-Brexit, with only 19% claiming that Brexit wouldn't affect their thoughts on travel.

The survey of 2,078 people showed that students, usually known for taking 'gap years' abroad, were particularly worried about travel to the EU, with 69% voicing their concerns about European travel after 31 October 2019.

The research also demonstrates that Gen Y and Gen Z are the most nervous about European travel, with over half of both generations claiming to be so.

The impact of Brexit, with associated fears of long queues and travel disruption, looks set to change the holiday habits of families too: 53% of parents with young children (aged 4 and under) said they were more likely to look to the UK for a holiday following our exit from the European Union.

Holidays in the UK have trumped holidays abroad in the last year. 62% of people took one or more staycations in 2019, compared to 50% who holidayed outside the UK.

Without the expense of airfare, Brits are looking to spend their hard-earned cash in other areas when booking a staycation - location, quality of accommodation and good quality food topped the checklist of the most important factors considered by discerning travellers.

For survey commissioners, The Epicurean Club, these figures confirm the trends they are noticing in the industry that have allowed them to expand rapidly. Their online booking platform guarantees best rates across their hand-picked collection, which offers only first-class accommodation and food, as well as typically-British Epicurean Experiences such as distillery tours and classic car countryside rallies, tailored to the tastes of staycationing Brits.

A forecasted British holiday boom is excellent news for the economy and will be music to the ears of many regional, quintessential British towns that rely on tourism. Those in the South West are set to benefit the most; the region was voted the most desirable place for a staycation in England, taking 29% of the vote.

Commenting on the results, Alexander Langlands-Pearse, Founder of The Epicurean Club, said: "Whether you love or loathe Brexit, now is the time to be celebrating everything that the British countryside has to offer. There's fantastic food and drink, great experiences and adventures to be had, and high quality accommodation all available on our doorstep without the need to be stepping on an aeroplane.

"At The Epicurean Club, we are noticing an increased desire, particularly in couples, in wanting to get away. Where before they would jump on an aeroplane at a moment's notice, factors including budgets and a concern over ease of travel in the wake of Brexit, means more people are looking to home for that perfect weekend away."

