Former BP CEO Lord Browne Appointed Windward Chairman

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, a world leader in maritime analytics, today announced it had appointed Lord Browne of Madingley as chairman of the board.

Commenting on his appointment, Lord Browne said: "Having been involved with Windward for several years, I am delighted now to serve as Chairman. Windward is leading the way with its combination of big data, AI, and judgement based on deep expertise."

Ami Daniel, CEO of Windward, said: "To be successful, a company needs wise, experienced hands on its board. They don't come much wiser or more experienced than Lord Browne. Since he joined us 18 months ago, Windward's growth has accelerated as it works with an ever-expanding share of the maritime ecosystem. We're thrilled to have Lord Browne as Chairman of the Board."

Lord Browne initially invested in Windward in 2016, before joining the board last April. Over the next few months, Windward will be expanding globally, with office openings planned for New York, Washington D.C. and Singapore.

About Windward

Windward marries big data, AI and maritime expertise to make the seas safer, and help the maritime ecosystem thrive. Its technology helps companies comply with sanctions; assists governments in curtailing smuggling and people-trafficking; and is used by the UN Security Council to enforce sanctions against North Korea. Since its founding in 2010, the company has raised funds from investors including Salesforce Chairman & CEO, Marc Benioff; former CIA Director, David Petraeus; Tom Glocer, the ex-CEO of Thomson Reuters; Aleph; and Horizons Ventures. The company is headquartered in Tel-Aviv, with an office in London.

About Lord Browne

Lord Browne is Executive Chairman of L1 Energy. He joined BP in 1966, rising to become CEO, a position he held from 1995-2007. He is co-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wintershall Dea, Europe's largest independent oil and gas company. He is Chairman of the Francis Crick Institute and The Courtauld Institute of Art, Chairman of the Trustees of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, and former Chairman of Tate.

