Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia's interim report for January-September will be published on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

23 October 2019 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia's interim report for January-September will be published on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia's interim report for January-September 2019 will be published on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 8.00 a.m. (EET). The interim report is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia's results event on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 10.00 a.m. CEO Mikko Ayub and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in Finnish and Swedish and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2019-q3-results . The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the results event.

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Aktia provides an extensive range of banking and asset management services as well as personal insurance. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia provides services to its customers at branch offices, online, through mobile interfaces and telephone services. Aktia's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com.