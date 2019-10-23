System update expands State by State prizing with Versus' Dynamic Regulatory Compliance engine increasing audience size and reach by 10% in advance of launch into EU and Asia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) -Versus Systems, Inc. ("Versus" or the "Company") (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) adds new functionality to its patented Dynamic Regulatory Compliance engine to support additional regions in the United States, increasing audience for brands and content partners.

"Navigating the legal and regulatory aspects of rewards and prizing is a pain point for both content creators and brands," said Matthew Pierce, Versus Systems' CEO. "Versus Systems' prizing platform has always focused on global, regional, and local compliance at every step - and now Versus can place prizes in all 50 states, using the same technology that will soon expand into Europe and Asia - allowing our partners to expand their prizing campaigns, connecting with more players."

This expansion resulted in an overnight 10% increase in audience for content partners, an important milestone for Versus Systems' growth in 2019. "Our partners saw immediate lift from this expansion," said Pierce, "we were able to hit targeted growth for their Q4 goals early in the quarter, an important metric that tracks against Versus' value proposition."

Brands can now connect in-game with players nationwide in the US, before global expansions that are planned for Q4 and throughout 2020.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.

