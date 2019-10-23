SmartOS 11 is first commercial software solution for customer premises equipment based completely on the prplWrt project

SmartRG, an ADTRAN company, (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today unveiled SmartOS 11, a landmark achievement which realizes the principles and best practices established by the prplWrt project. Building on SmartOS' silicon-agnostic heritage, SmartOS 11 will be immediately available on SmartRG devices on three different chipsets.

prplWrt, hosted by the prpl Foundation, is focused on establishing an open-source, enterprise-grade software framework using OpenWrt to provide a common baseline of APIs for a high degree of customization and differentiation without sacrificing security or compatibility. The framework will power the next generation of Wi-Fi routers and gateways with secure, robust software and tools for testing, professional certification and continuous feature development.

"We are committed to the work with the prpl Foundation, helping accelerate open and scalable standards, technology and networks," ADTRAN Subscriber Solutions Experience CTO David La Cagnina said. "By integrating the prplWrt framework into SmartOS 11, we are leading the industry in offering truly open solutions with carrier-grade infrastructure and broad industry support."

With SmartOS 11's fully open-source approach, ADTRAN democratizes service provider CPE customization to a level once only reserved for multinational Tier 1 service providers. Additionally, an open ecosystem of 3rd party services allows tailoring of the subscriber's experience to any customer segment. These and other new features facilitate differentiation and create competitive opportunities as service providers look to add innovative revenue-generating services to their offerings.

SmartRG will lend its expertise on the value and goals of prplWrt in an educational session at prpl Summit 2019 this week in Berlin. David LaCagnina will present on Thursday, October 24, at 9:30am CEST.

About ADTRAN

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential-ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems-the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

prplWrt is not affiliated with OpenWrt. OpenWrt is a registered trademark owned by Software in the Public Interest, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005072/en/

Contacts:

Ashley Schulte

Witz Communications for ADTRAN

919-435-9112

ADTRAN@witzcommunications.com