Mindtree Wins 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award

Company recognized by enterprise customers for highest quality of service and experience

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been named the winner of the 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award, the industry's first and only recognition program that ranks providers on the quality of their services based on direct feedback from enterprise clients.

Mindtree achieved the highest cumulative client experience score for the quality of its core technology services. In addition to this global award, Mindtree also ranked second in the Emerging Tech category, was recognized as the regional winner in North America and Asia Pacific, as well as for achieving the top score for its application development and maintenance (ADM) services.

"The most powerful assessment of Mindtree's effectiveness as a strategic partner comes directly from our clients, and that's what makes the ISG Star of Excellence recognition special and gratifying," said Debashis Chatterjee, MD & CEO of Mindtree. "Mindtree is delivering technology solutions that are clearly driving business impact for clients. This recognition speaks directly to our client-centric approach to innovation, technology and end-user collaboration."

Mindtree's overall key strengths cited by customers include:

People and Collaboration - Mindtree demonstrates a broad and niche understanding of business that enables them to work seamlessly with suppliers in the ecosystem and be proactive in identifying and solving issues. Responsiveness, capability of personnel and organizational culture alignment were also core factors.

- Mindtree demonstrates a broad and niche understanding of business that enables them to work seamlessly with suppliers in the ecosystem and be proactive in identifying and solving issues. Responsiveness, capability of personnel and organizational culture alignment were also core factors. Innovating and Execution - Mindtree leverages broad experience to provide value beyond scope and solve business challenges through innovation. Mindtree successfully executes on innovation ideas, delivers on expectations and provides continuous improvement support.

- Mindtree leverages broad experience to provide value beyond scope and solve business challenges through innovation. Mindtree successfully executes on innovation ideas, delivers on expectations and provides continuous improvement support. Customer Loyalty - Mindtree ranked highest in customer loyalty driven by the large proportion of participants (63%) considered loyal enthusiasts who will keep buying and referring others.

- Mindtree ranked highest in customer loyalty driven by the large proportion of participants (63%) considered loyal enthusiasts who will keep buying and referring others. Strategic Partners - More than half of participants viewed their relationship with Mindtree as strategic in nature, as either a Business Partner (33%) or trusted Technology Advisor (29%).

"ISG is delighted to name Mindtree the overall winner of the 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award for core technology services," said Andrea Murray, partner, ISG Performex, the firm's user experience and business relationship research service. "This independently verified recognition is well earned and reinforces Mindtree's position among the top echelon of providers in the $100-billion-plus global sourcing industry."

Through its 'Voice of the Customer' study, ISG surveyed more than 1,400 enterprise customers to obtain their feedback on providers' service quality. The enterprise respondents all have direct exposure to providers and represent a broad cross section of industries, company sizes, geographies and areas of responsibility.

Respondents were asked to provide their feedback across eight broad categories of service quality: collaboration, execution, governance, teams and innovation (for core technology providers), and incubation, enablement and acceleration (for emerging technology providers).

Survey responses were scored mathematically, without interpretation by ISG, to determine the winners.

Access the full report here: https://www.mindtree.com/sites/default/files/2019-10/2019-Star-of-Excellence-Benchmark-Report-Mindtree.pdf

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries - a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. 'Born digital', in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 350+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd

