Three solar projects and five wind facilities were contracted in the procurement exercise. The auction's final average electricity price was COP95/kWh, with a maximum bid of COP110.Colombia's National Mining and Energy Planning Unit allocated 2.2 GW of solar and wind power generation capacity in the country's first renewable energy auction, which was finalized yesterday. The exercise's final average price was COP95/kWh ($0.027), and the highest bid reached only COP110. The authority said the auction will enable the country to raise its installed renewable energy capacity from around 50 MW ...

