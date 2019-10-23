The Swiss equipment maker has announced a fresh, CHF18 million order from Oxford PV but the news may have been strategically timed ahead of today's update that it has completed the sale of its headquarters building.Swiss solar production line equipment maker Meyer Burger has announced the second of a planned series of orders from Anglo-German perovskite cell manufacturer Oxford PV. Thun-based Meyer Burger yesterday said the latest order, for heterojunction (HJT) manufacturing equipment, is worth around CHF18 million. Oxford PV, a company spun out of Oxford University in the U.K., intends to have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...