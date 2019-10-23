COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - HORNBACH-Baumarkt EUR250mil 7yr
London, October 23
Post-Stabilisation Notice
23 October 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
HORNBACH-Baumarkt AG
EUR250mil
3.25% Notes due 25 October 2026
Unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
HORNBACH International GmbH
Standalone documentation
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|HORNBACH-Baumarkt AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|HORNBACH International GmbH
|ISIN:
|DE000A255DH9
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 250,000,000
|Description:
|3.25% Notes due 25 October 2026.
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
HSBC Bank plc
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
