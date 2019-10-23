Anzeige
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - HORNBACH-Baumarkt EUR250mil 7yr

PR Newswire

London, October 23

Post-Stabilisation Notice

23 October 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

HORNBACH-Baumarkt AG

EUR250mil

3.25% Notes due 25 October 2026

Unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

HORNBACH International GmbH

Standalone documentation

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:HORNBACH-Baumarkt AG
Guarantor (if any):HORNBACH International GmbH
ISIN:DE000A255DH9
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 250,000,000
Description:3.25% Notes due 25 October 2026.
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
HSBC Bank plc
UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


