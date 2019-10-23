CNH Industrial N.V.: IVECO BUS wins the 'Sustainable Bus of the Year' award for the third consecutive year with the Crossway Natural Power

IVECO BUS successfully retains the highly prized title of 'Sustainable Bus of the Year', in the interurban category, with its Crossway Natural Power coach at this year's Busworld Europe Exhibition which runs from October 18 to 23 in Brussels, Belgium. This new award underlines IVECO BUS's position as undisputed leader in the intercity segment and confirms the Brand's commitment to energy transition and alternative fuels

London, October 23, 2019

Following on from last year's success with its fully electric Crealis In-Motion-Charging model, IVECO BUS, a brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI/MI: CNHI), continues its winning streak by capturing the much coveted 'Sustainable Bus of the Year 2020' award in the intercity category with its gas-powered Crossway Natural Power coach. Unveiled last year at Autocar Expo, France, this vehicle's benefits have already been recognized by public transport specialists the world over.

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the transport industry and, as a leading brand in this field, IVECO BUS can now offer a complete range of natural-gas powered vehicles to meet all requirements.

The Crossway Natural Power is equipped with the latest-generation 360 hp FPT Industrial CURSOR 9 Natural Power (NP) gas engine. The compressed gas tanks which are integrated into the roof, an exclusive, patented feature, optimize the vehicle's center of gravity for greater on-road stability and increases comfort for both driver and passengers.

It provides the same accessibility, passenger capacity and luggage space as the diesel version. The vehicle has a range of up to 600 km and is compatible with rapid or slow filling. When running on biomethane, the bus has an excellent carbon balance and reduces greenhouse gas production by up to 95%.

The 'Sustainable Bus Award' jury, composed of representatives from seven leading European bus trade magazines, examined a range of sustainability principals, specifically the ability to establish a positive image of the vehicle with the general public. Aspects taken into consideration included safety, comfort, noise levels, recyclability of components and the general sustainability commitment of the manufacturer.

