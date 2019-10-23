ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Announces Dr. Jon A. Vanderhoof - Former Vice President, Global Medical Affairs at Mead Johnson Nutrition Appointed to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V: BABY) (OTCQB: BABYF) ("Else" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing and marketing a real alternative to dairy-based infant nutrition, is pleased to announce that effective October 1, 2019, Dr. Jon A. Vanderhoof has been appointed to the Advisory Board of Else Nutrition GH Ltd., the Company's operating company which is located in Israel..

"We are extremely pleased to add Dr. Vanderhoof's experience and insights to the Else Nutrition Team. His extensive expertise, particularly in children's health and nutrition will be of tremendous benefit to our company and our customers," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition. She added, "His passion for improving children's health perfectly complements our vision as we move our product towards commercialization."

"The opportunity to join Else Nutrition in their vision to create clean-label, and nutritious plant-based alternatives for infants, toddlers and children is extremely exciting. Many of today's parents are demanding all-natural, plant-based solutions free of antibiotics, GMO, and hormones, for their children's nutrition. Careful formulation and scientific and clinical evaluation of such products are essential to ensure their safety and efficacy," said Dr. Vanderhoof. He added, "Else Nutrition's breakthrough formulation will provide the safety and assurance parents need to optimize their child's health and well-being, and I look forward to helping extend this impact."

Dr. Vanderhoof is a pediatric gastroenterologist in at Boston Children's Hospital, Senior Lecturer in Pediatrics at the Harvard Medical School, and Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. He was the first Chief of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and served as Chair of Pediatrics at Creighton University. Dr. Vanderhoof was Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, for Mead Johnson Nutrition from 2002 to 2011. Dr. Vanderhoof received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, completed his fellowship in Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition at the University of California at Los Angeles, and has been in practice for over 20 years.

Dr. Vanderhoof has published over 200 peer-reviewed papers, reviews and literature in various areas of pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition. He served as President of the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition and on the editorial boards of numerous scientific and clinical journals. He has lectured widely both nationally and internationally on a variety of issues related to all areas of pediatric gastrointestinal disease and nutrition. Dr. Vanderhoof received the Shwachman Award in 2001 from the North American Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, the highest award given in the field of Pediatric Gastroenterology in North America.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

The Company is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children and adult markets. Its revolutionary 100% plant-based non-soy alternative to dairy-based baby formula received the "Best Health and Diet Solutions" award in the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan in May 2017. For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com.

