RELX Files Five Patents A Week As It Rises Rapidly In Global Vape Market

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / RELX, Asia's leading e-cigarette brand, has filed more than 170 patents globally, the largest number of any independent vape company from China.

More than 75 percent of the patent applications were filed between May and October this year, putting the average at five new patent applications every week.

"These patents demonstrate our dedication to pushing the industry forward and bringing consumers top-quality products," said RELX CEO Kate Wang. "We want smokers to be able to enjoy worry-free relaxation."

Reflecting RELX's commitment to creating high-quality and safe products, the 170 patents cover a variety of aspects of vape design, spanning vaporising, aesthetic design, e-liquid formulas, electricity management, and more.

Among the 170 patent applications RELX has already submitted, more than 50 percent are classified as invention patents. According to Chinese Patent Laws, this class of patents are "new technical solutions proposed for products, methods or their improvements."

"For example, after a dedicated research process, we have installed a self-control temperature component in the vape circuit. This solves the problem of possible cracks appearing on the e-liquid pod due to the overheating-a problem that the industry has been struggling to solve for years," said Wang.

Maintaining a constant temperature inside the vape also avoids toxic chemicals forming, which can occur due to overheating, Wang added.

In addition, RELX has lowered the nicotine level of its e-liquid pods to below 2 percent, while maintaining the same smooth taste.

Leading Market Share

By the first half of 2019, RELX had taken the leading position with a 44 percent share of the Chinese market, according to market consultancy Euromonitor. RELX's market share was larger than the 0next nine brands combined.

"Market share should not be the only thing a company cares about. For RELX, the quality, technology, and consumer experience come first," said RELX CEO Wang.

To date, RELX has taken four different vapes to market. The leading vape company has committed to investing even more funds into improving its products and the wider supply chain.

"Our investment into research and development will have no cap," said CEO Wang.

About RELX

Founded in 2018, RELX has risen rapidly in the highly competitive e-cigarette market thanks to its heavy investment in research and development.

