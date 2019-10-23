Anzeige
AIM ImmunoTech Inc: AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, today announced that it will be presenting at the Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference being held on October 28-29, 2019 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 29th at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time, in Track 2 - Preserve Ballroom B, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative metastatic breast cancer. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: 212-671-1021
Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

Hayden IR
Phone: 646-755-7412
Email: James@HaydenIR.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@aimimmuno.com

SOURCE: AIM ImmunoTech Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/563826/AIM-ImmunoTech-to-Present-at-the-Dawson-James-Securities-5th-Annual-Small-Cap-Growth-Conference


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE