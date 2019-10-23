On 9 October 2019, NeuroVive held its capital markets day. Management presented its strategic focus on the company's primary mitochondrial disease programmes, high unmet medical need in this area and advantages of the orphan drug development compared to drugs for common diseases. As expected, no major new details were disclosed. We note an interesting presentation on regulatory perspectives on orphan drug development by NeuroVive's clinical and regulatory affairs director, Matilda Hugerth. It is not that often investors have straightforward access to expert knowledge about such a specialised topic presented in a clear format. Our valuation is unchanged at SEK1.63bn or SEK8.8/share.

