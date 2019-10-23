Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 22-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.95p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.98p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---