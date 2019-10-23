Renewable energy is rapidly being adopted by mining companies as the combination of off-grid power and cheaply available renewables offers a strong business case.Another African gold mine is preparing for a solar plant. Power producer Total Eren, mining operator Nordgold and Mauritius-based mining and industrial client renewables developer the Africa Energy Management Platform have signed an agreement to build a 13 MW solar project plus a battery storage system. Nordgold said the facility will be constructed in Burkina Faso where the corporation runs two key assets, the Bassi and Bouly mines, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...