GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced the expansion of its existing agreement with FanDuel Group ("FDG") to be FDG's platform for rapid deployment of account services for Internet sports betting in the State of Indiana (pop. 6.7M), following that State's legalization of sports betting on May 8, 2019 and the intra-state Indiana market commencement of Internet gambling on October 3, 2019.

FDG launched Internet sports betting for residents of Indiana yesterday, following the parties obtaining all applicable regulatory consents, and represents a material increase in the value of the partnership to GAN. This expansion follows GAN's launch of account services for FDG in Pennsylvania (pop. 13M) on July 22, 2019 in addition to the long-standing existing services provided since 2013 by GAN to FDG in the State of New Jersey (pop. 9M).

Furthermore, GAN confirms the receipt of a Temporary Supplier License from the Indiana Gaming Commission, demonstrating GAN's continuing ability to rapidly submit to licensure in highly regulated U.S. Internet gambling markets. This is GAN's second gaming license awarded in 2019 and third U.S. gaming license, following licensure in the State of New Jersey and the State of Pennsylvania.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, Chief Executive Officer of GAN commented:

"Our effective and compliant Platform represents a premium component of the supply chain and our team has a track record of on-time delivery for our long-standing client FanDuel, which has proven to be an exceptionally successful partnership to date in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Rapid deployment into the State of Indiana is a logical extension of our relationship to best support FanDuel in capturing early market share of Internet sports betting in Indiana."

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

