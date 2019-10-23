Technavio has been monitoring the global roll forming machines market since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 121.56 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 110-page research report with TOC on "Roll Forming Machines Market Analysis Report by end-users (automotive industry, manufacturing industry, and construction industry), by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and segment forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing demand from the automotive industry. Also, technological advancement in roll forming machines is anticipated to boost the growth of the roll forming machines market.

Roll forming machines are extensively used to make components such as rocker panels, bumpers, door beams, crash tubes, and other components, which are commonly used in the automotive industry. Roll forming machines are used because they can develop components with high tensile strength. They offer high precision, durability, and repeatability in the manufacturing process. This, in turn, improves overall productivity and minimizes production costs. Thus, the increasing demand for roll forming machines from the automotive industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Roll Forming Machines Market Companies:

Bradbury Co. Inc.

Bradbury Co. Inc. owns and operates businesses under various segments. The company offers products such as Sectional Rollforming Door Lines, Slat Rollforming Door Lines, Track Rollforming Lines, and Slite Rollforming Lines.

Englert Inc.

Englert Inc. manufactures and offers products through its global business units. The company offers products such as portable roll forming machines. The company also offers gutter machines, panel curving machines, and metal roofing machines.

Formtek Inc.

Formtek Inc. operates in several industries, ranging from forming and fabrication, metal stamping, and coil metal processing to flexible fabrication. It offers roll forming equipment for applications such as pallet rack uprights, step beam, and steel shelving.

GASPARINI Spa

GASPARINI Spa, through its various product offerings for roll forming, serves the needs of the logistics, buildings, power, and automotive industries.

Samco Machinery Ltd.

Samco Machinery Ltd. offers both roll forming machines and industrial solutions. Its offerings in the roll forming segment include uncoilers, roll forming machines, roll tooling equipment, presses, material handling solutions, and other tools.

Roll Forming Machines End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Automotive industry

Manufacturing industry

Construction industry

Roll Forming Machines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

