Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) - The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented yesterday evening at a Gala Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto with 125 guests in attendance.
The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 5 categories as well as the Overall Best 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund.
A total of 197 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2019 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.
For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/.
|By Category
|1 Yr
Return
|3 Yr
Return
|5 Yr
Return
|3 Yr
Sharpe
Ratio
|5 Yr
Sharpe
Ratio
|Credit Focused
|3.51%
|6.69%
|5.27%
|1.033
|0.666
|Equity Focused
|-1.91%
|6.33%
|4.00%
|0.357
|0.250
|Market Neutral
|-1.75%
|1.09%
|2.26%
|0.359
|0.529
|Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy
|-2.28%
|-1.24%
|1.16%
|0.004
|0.100
|Private Debt
|8.88%
|10.05%
|14.75%
|All Hedge Funds included in the 2019 CHFAs
|-0.23%
|4.85%
|4.05%
|0.406
|0.309
The 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Award winners are:
Overall Best 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund:
(based on best combined 10 year annualized return and Sharpe ratio).
|10 Year
|10 Year
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|Sharpe Ratio
|1st
|GFI Good Opportunities Fund
|16.34
|1.60
|2nd
|Blair Franklin Global Credit Fund
|8.17
|2.56
|3rd
|King & Victoria Fund LP
|17.48
|0.43
Equity Focused Category
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Lynwood Opportunities Fund
|34.83
|2
|Portland Focused Plus Fund LP
|31.41
|3
|Dynamic Global Growth Opportunities Fund
|18.08
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|MMCap Canadian Fund
|33.88
|2
|Dynamic Global Growth Opportunities Fund
|25.23
|3
|Portland Focused Plus Fund LP
|19.58
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Portland Focused Plus Fund LP
|16.79
|2
|GFI Good Opportunities Fund
|13.78
|3
|Pathfinder Partners' Fund
|12.77
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe
|1
|The K2 Principal Fund LP
|1.95
|2
|WARATAH Performance
|1.94
|3
|Groundlayer Alpha Fund
|1.60
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe
|1
|The K2 Principal Fund LP
|1.43
|2
|GFI Good Opportunities Fund
|1.19
|3
|Lumen Long Short Equity Fund
|1.13
Credit Focused Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Goodwood Milford Fund
|8.18
|2
|East Coast Performance Fund LP
|6.78
|3
|East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow)
|6.45
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund
|10.33
|2
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|9.86
|3
|East Coast Performance Fund LP
|9.29
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
|9.00
|2
|East Coast Performance Fund LP
|7.09
|3
|Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund
|6.94
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe
|1
|East Coast Performance Fund LP
|3.85
|2
|Lawrence Park Credit Strategies Fund
|2.72
|3
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|2.29
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe
|1
|Blair Franklin Global Credit Fund
|1.95
|2
|Lawrence Park Credit Strategies Fund
|1.85
|3
|East Coast Performance Fund LP
|1.50
Market Neutral Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|HGC Arbitrage Fund LP
|8.67
|2
|EHP Foundation Fund
|6.65
|3
|Galliant Market Neutral Fund
|6.13
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|HGC Arbitrage Fund LP
|8.20
|2
|Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada)
|4.21
|3
|WARATAH One
|4.19
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|HGC Arbitrage Fund LP
|8.75
|2
|Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada)
|6.33
|3
|CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund
|4.47
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe
|1
|HGC Arbitrage Fund LP
|5.77
|2
|WARATAH One
|1.46
|3
|Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada)
|0.32
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe
|1
|HGC Arbitrage Fund LP
|4.67
|2
|WARATAH One
|1.14
|3
|Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada)
|0.39
Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Next Edge AHL Fund
|12.46
|2
|Fort Investment Global Diversified
|10.05
|3
|Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
|7.10
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
|7.19
|2
|PH&N Absolute Return Fund
|6.88
|3
|Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund
|6.51
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|PH&N Absolute Return Fund
|7.31
|2
|Barometer Global Macro Pool
|7.15
|3
|CC&L Absolute Return Fund
|6.65
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe
|1
|Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund
|0.96
|2
|Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund
|0.54
|3
|Fort Investment Global Diversified
|0.34
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe
|1
|Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund
|0.64
|2
|Fort Investment Global Diversified
|0.56
|3
|Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund
|0.36
Private Debt
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|AIP Global Macro Fund LP
|18.66
|2
|Third Eye Capital Alternative Credit Trust
|12.79
|3
|Quantius Innovation Income Fund LP
|12.75
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|AIP Global Macro Fund LP
|23.96
|2
|Third Eye Capital Alternative Credit Trust
|12.63
|3
|Invico Diversified Income Fund
|11.19
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|AIP Global Macro Fund LP
|41.93
|2
|Invico Diversified Income Fund
|12.19
|3
|Third Eye Capital Alternative Credit Trust
|11.13
Awards were also presented to those service providers that Canadian hedge fund managers voted most valuable to them: SGGG Fund Services received the award for top Canadian Hedge Fund Administrator, the top Canadian Prime Broker award went to CIBC Prime Services, McMillan LLP was awarded top Canadian Law Firm and KPMG LLP was voted the top Canadian Accounting Firm.
THE 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Conference:
In the afternoon of October 22nd, at THE Canadian Hedge Fund Conference preceding the Gala Awards Dinner, Canada's hedge fund managers, their staff and associates along with individual and institutional investors and their advisors, heard industry colleagues discuss key issues facing Canada's hedge fund industry:
- Alternative Mutual Funds - The Challenges No One is Talking About
- ESG: Institutional Investors Discuss this Massive Trend
- Deal Breakers at Family Offices and IIROC Corner Offices
- Canada's Most Seasoned Hedge Fund Managers Discuss the Future of the Industry
Speakers and panelists included those from: Belco LGT Capital Partners, CIBC Capital Markets, Dynamic Funds, Fundata Canada, Edgehill Partners, Highview Financial, J C Clark, KPMG, Mackenzie Investments, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP); Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Richardson GMP, Richter Family Office, Sigma Sandbox, Spartan Fund Management, Weathermark Group Ltd.
The 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program would not have been possible without the generous support of its Sponsors:
- Principal Sponsors: Fundata Canada and KPMG LLP
- Table Sponsors: SGGG Fund Services and SS&C Technologies
- Contributing Presenters: CIBC Capital Markets and Sigma Sandbox
- Associate Sponsors: Alliance Sales and Marketing, AUM Law, EXT Marketing, Highview Financial Group, Introduction Capital, Independent Review Inc., TD Securities, Richardson GMP and Richter Family Office
- Media Partners: 100 Women in Finance, AIMA Canada, and Newsfile
Help for Children was the Chosen Charity Partner for the 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program.
For more information about the annual CHFA program, go to: www.alternativeiq.com or call:
Julie Makepeace
Managing Director, Alternative IQ; and President, Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.
jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com
416-906-3782
About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, held in Toronto each October (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences which present managers of the award-winning hedge funds to investors, and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.
About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49034