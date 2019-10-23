Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) - The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented yesterday evening at a Gala Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto with 125 guests in attendance.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 5 categories as well as the Overall Best 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund.

A total of 197 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2019 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/.

By Category 1 Yr

Return 3 Yr

Return 5 Yr

Return 3 Yr

Sharpe

Ratio 5 Yr

Sharpe

Ratio Credit Focused 3.51% 6.69% 5.27% 1.033 0.666 Equity Focused -1.91% 6.33% 4.00% 0.357 0.250 Market Neutral -1.75% 1.09% 2.26% 0.359 0.529 Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy -2.28% -1.24% 1.16% 0.004 0.100 Private Debt 8.88% 10.05% 14.75% All Hedge Funds included in the 2019 CHFAs -0.23% 4.85% 4.05% 0.406 0.309

The 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Award winners are:

Overall Best 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund:

(based on best combined 10 year annualized return and Sharpe ratio).