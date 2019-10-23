Technavio has been monitoring the IT market in Germany since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 13.92 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005284/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT market in Germany 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 130-page research report with TOC on "IT Market in Germany Analysis Report by end-users (manufacturing, government, BFSI, ICT, business services, and other sectors), by category (IT services, software, and IT hardware), and segment forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the increased adoption of IT solutions among German SMEs. Also, government support for IT solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI) is anticipated to boost the growth of the IT market in Germany.

A majority of companies in Germany comprise of small medium enterprises (SMEs). These SMEs are exploring new avenues to generate revenue and enhance their operational efficiency. This is encouraging them to invest heavily in IT solutions to ensure smooth business operations by staying abreast of the latest technologies. They are using software and IT services to replace their manual processes with digital workflows. Thus, the increased adoption of IT solutions among German small medium enterprises is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five IT Market in Germany Companies:

Accenture

Accenture is headquartered in Ireland and owns and operates businesses under various product segments such as communications, media, and technology, financial services, healthcare and public services, products, and resources. The company offers Accenture applied intelligence.

IBM

IBM is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services and cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. The company provides IBM Watson.

Microsoft

Microsoft is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely productivity and business processes, intelligent cloud, and more personal computing. The company offers Microsoft dynamics ERP.

SAP SE

SAP SE is headquartered in Germany and owns and operates businesses under various product segments such as applications, technology, and services, SAP business network, and customer experience. The company offers SAP S/4HANA cloud.

T-Systems International GmbH

T-Systems International GmbH is headquartered in Germany and manufactures and offers products through various business units. The company provides enterprise cloud solutions that offer virtualization of IT networks and making it flexible.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

IT Market in Germany End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Manufacturing

Government

Banking, financial services insurance (BFSI)

Information communications technology (ICT)

Business services

Other sectors

IT Market in Germany Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

IT services

Software

IT hardware

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology are:

Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market Global Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market by end-user (preK-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Business Information Market Global Business Information Market by end-user (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005284/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com