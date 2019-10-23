Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q87R ISIN: US47759T1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1 
Tradegate
23.10.19
13:38 Uhr
13,100 Euro
-0,120
-0,91 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,980
13,100
13:39
12,980
13,100
13:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR13,100-0,91 %