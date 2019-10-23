New version enables service providers to support vast enterprise-level deployments, protect complex infrastructures, and sophisticated workloads

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the rollout of 8.0, a new version of Acronis Cyber Cloud, its renowned cyber protection platform for service providers.

More than 40 major new capabilities are being rolled out now and will be available in all twelve data centers worldwide in early November, ensuring service providers worldwide are optimally positioned to grow. Most notably, features previously available only in Acronis' flagship on-premises data protection solution (Acronis Cyber Backup Advanced edition) will equip service providers to deliver modern cyber protection no matter how large, complex, or sophisticated their customer's infrastructures and workloads.

A few of the highly anticipated new capabilities include:

Efficient group-management operations , which boost service delivery significantly and further lower administrative overhead

, which boost service delivery significantly and further lower administrative overhead Several new disaster recovery service features , which enrich sales capabilities with support for a seamless, simplified customer onboarding and proof of concept (PoC) stage

, which enrich sales capabilities with support for a seamless, simplified customer onboarding and proof of concept (PoC) stage Enhanced licensing and feature management, for an even easier upsell of new Advanced and Disaster Recovery features

As Acronis' founder and CEO Serguei "SB" Beloussov stated, "Traditional data protection is not enough for any business to stay competitive and grow including service providers and the many small to enterprise-size customers that rely on them. With Acronis Cyber Cloud 8.0, we're making managing cyber protection easier, more efficient, and even more secure for all environments and workloads, so there's no room for error."

A preview of what's new in several core services

Scalable group management of devices and backup plans offers a big boost to Acronis Cyber Cloud's flagship service Acronis Cyber Backup Cloud by ensuring service providers can serve business customers with larger infrastructures.

Partners will gain support for application-aware Oracle Database and SAP HANA backup and recovery, as well as a cluster-aware backup of Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft Exchange Server.

Partners also can look forward to approximately 25 other additions, including:

Agent-less, application-aware VM backup on Hyper-V to save time deploying the agent

to save time deploying the agent Automatic backup archives notarization for independent validation that specific files are unchanged

for independent validation that specific files are unchanged A new Startup Recovery Manager to restore machines in minutes, even if the operating system does not load, without needing separate rescue media or a network connection

Acronis Disaster Recovery Cloud will also see enhancements to its security, compliance, and service delivery tools. A few highlights include the ability to use encrypted backups to perform failover, automated disaster recovery operations using securely stored passwords, and disaster recovery for multiple client networks.

Given the ever-evolving nature of today's cyber threats, Acronis is also constantly enhancing data authenticity features. Key improvements in the Acronis Notary Cloud service will allow service providers to easily enable data verification via a new public webpage eliminating the need to use the Acronis Notary Cloud user-interface to verify files.

Together these planned enhancements underscore Acronis' drive to deliver complete cyber protection for partners and customers alike ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data (also known as the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection, or the acronym SAPAS). With its focus on delivering easy, efficient, and secure cyber protection solutions, Acronis is uniquely positioned to help service providers and their customers overcome evolving IT complexity, increasing security challenges, and the rising costs associated with those trends.

Service providers interested in adding these cloud services to their portfolio should contact their Acronis representative. For additional information, visit Acronis.com.

The Cyber Protection Revolution

The announcement of Acronis Cyber Cloud 8.0 comes at the conclusion of the inaugural Acronis Global Cyber Summit, which featured the largest gathering of resellers, service providers, enterprise IT professionals and software developers who convened to network, learn, and share knowledge about the future of cyber protection. At the Summit, Acronis announced several new cyber protection solutions Acronis Cyber Protect, Acronis Cyber Platform, and Acronis Cyber Infrastructure that will revolutionize how the industry solves modern data protection and cybersecurity challenges. Each of the new solutions provides easy, efficient, and secure cyber protection due to the complete integration at the business, user interface, management, product, and technology levels. As a result, customers get better protection, higher availability of systems, and significantly lower overhead to support the solution than any other of non-integrated solutions.

About Acronis Cyber Cloud

Leveraging the Acronis Cyber Cloud's suite of services, service providers can deliver fully integrated, uncompromised cyber protection for their data, including hybrid cloud backup, disaster recovery, AI-based ransomware protection, file sync and share, and blockchain-based file notarization and e-signature services. To deliver these services with superior efficiency, Acronis Cyber Cloud furnishes a user-friendly platform for unified service provisioning, accounts management, monitoring, integrations, white-labeling, and beyond.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications.

With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 100% of Fortune 1000 companies and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

