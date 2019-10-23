Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Tradegate
23.10.19
15:34 Uhr
1.576,60 Euro
-9,60
-0,61 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.575,60
1.575,80
15:35
1.575,20
1.576,00
15:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAZON.COM INC1.576,60-0,61 %
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION268,90-0,22 %