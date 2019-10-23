Technavio has been monitoring the global private-label food and beverage market in US since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 20.4 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005355/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled private-label food and beverage market in the US 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 106-page research report with TOC on "Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US Analysis Report by product (private-label food and private-label beverage), by distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and segment forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the premiumization of private-label food and beverage products. Also, the expansion of private-label brands into specialty products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the private-label food and beverage market in the US.

Private label brands are not very popular among consumers in the US when compared to European countries. As a result, many private-label brand vendors in the US are trying to gain popularity among consumers by offering them premium products. This has encouraged vendors like Whole Foods Market in the US to provide premium seafood products under its premium private-label category, Whole Catch. Various grocery retailers are targeting consumers of varying income levels by providing economical products along with luxury goods. Thus, the premiumization of private-label food and beverage products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US Companies:

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. owns and operates businesses under various business segments, including North America, International, and AWS. The company offers a wide range of food and beverages through its private-label brand, 365 everyday value.

Costco Wholesale Co.

Costco Wholesale Co. manufactures and offers products through the following business units: United States operations, Canadian operations, and other international operations. The company provides a wide range of food and beverages through its private-label brand, Kirkland Signature.

Target Brands, Inc.

Target Brands, Inc. operates under its retail segment. The company operates through this single segment that includes all its continuing operations, which are designed to enable product purchases through its stores and digital channels.

The Kroger Co.

The Kroger Co. owns and operates businesses under its business segment called retail operations. The company offers a wide range of food and beverages through its private-label brand, Simple Truth.

Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. owns and operates businesses under various business segments, including Walmart US, Walmart International, and Sam's club. The company offers a wide range of food and beverages through its private-label brand, Sam's choice.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Private-label food

Private-label beverage

Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Online-distribution channel

Offline-distribution channel

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005355/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com