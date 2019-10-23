DelGatto Diamond Finance ("DelGatto" or "Company"), an institutional diamond finance company, today announced it has received a $100MM facility from Crestline Investors, Inc. ("Crestline"), a credit focused institutional alternative asset manager. The investment enhances DelGatto's ability to meet growing financing demand across all major diamond and jewelry markets.

DelGatto Diamond Finance is a leading collateral-based alternative finance provider to the diamond and jewelry industry. Since the inception of its initial fund, DelGatto Diamond Finance Fund, the firm has financed more than 75 companies globally. Drawing on 25 years of experience, Christopher Del Gatto, the Founder and CEO, provides unique value for midstream players. The Company's distinct approach to financing is rooted in Mr. Del Gatto's extensive underwriting and industry expertise. The experience of the DelGatto team enables the firm to utilize a flexible, alternative financing structure complete with a complimentary retail platform.

"We are delighted for our partnership with Crestline as we continue to finance the midstream diamond and jewelry industry," said Del Gatto, "I am confident that Crestline's expertise in direct lending will be an asset for us as we expand our financing across the globe."

"We are excited to work with DelGatto to service diamond participants and we look forward to collaborating with their team as they continue to establish themselves as the primary non-bank finance platform for this unique industry," said Rahul Vaid, Managing Director at Crestline Investors.

About DelGatto Diamond Finance

DelGatto Diamond Finance, based in New York, is a finance company founded and operated by diamond and jewelry industry experts. Since its inception in 2018, the firm has financed over 75 companies worldwide. DelGatto intends to provide financing for midstream diamond and jewelry industry participants through its flexible, repeatable and scalable platform to enable its clients to achieve their financial objectives. To learn more about the firm, please visit www.delgattodff.com.

About Crestline Investors, Inc.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund, and provides Beta and Hedging Solutions for Institutional clients. The company maintains affiliate offices in New York City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005218/en/

Contacts:

DelGatto Media

R. Andres Lucas

917-698-6603

andres@delgattodff.com

Crestline Media

Nick Rust, Prosek Partners

646-818-9252

nrust@prosek.com