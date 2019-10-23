Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J381 ISIN: US92932M1018 Ticker-Symbol: W9N 
Frankfurt
23.10.19
08:14 Uhr
55,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,92 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WNS HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WNS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,00
55,50
14:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WNS
WNS HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WNS HOLDINGS LIMITED55,00+0,92 %