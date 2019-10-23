WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that the company has won 10 prestigious "Stevie" Awards at the 2019 Annual International Business Awards. WNS' CEO, Keshav R. Murugesh, was honored with the Gold "Stevie" Award for Executive ofthe Year in the Computer Services category. The award recognizes Keshav's achievements as a visionary business head, industry statesman, social evangelist, and thought leader. Additionally, WNS won nine "Stevies" in categories including cloud-based insurance solutions, Corporate Social Responsibility, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, FinTech, Competitive Intelligence, and Customer Care.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005421/en/

Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS, received Gold "Stevie" Award for Executive of the Year in the Computer Services category (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are honored to receive this recognition at this year's Stevie Awards, and believe this is a testament to our unwavering commitment to clients, employees and the communities around us," said Keshav R. Murugesh, WNS' CEO. "Our strategic investment programs focused on enhancing domain expertise, digital capabilities, and advanced analytics have helped us create a differentiated and leadership position in the BPM space."

The "Stevie" Awards, also known as the International Business Awards, are one of the world's premium business recognition programs. In its 16th year, the 2019 awards included 4,000 nominations from organizations across industries and geographies. More than 200 global professionals served as judges for this year's winners.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2019, WNS had 42,602 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

