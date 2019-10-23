Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) - Newton Energy Corporation (TSXV: NTN.H) (the "Company" or "Newton") announces the non-binding letter of intent accepted June 7, 2019 with Franchise Cannabis Corp. has expired by its terms and will not be extended. The Company continues to pursue opportunities for a potential acquisition.

For further information, please contact:

Newton Energy Corporation

Gino DeMichele, President & CEO

1600, 333 - 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1

Phone: 403-680-7898

