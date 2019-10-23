At CNS Summit 2019, Signant Health to Host Spotlight Session Including Speakers from Karuna and Avanir to Discuss the Future of eCOA and Data Analytics to Improve the Patient Experience in Clinical Research

Signant proud to take leadership role at 10th annual summit as key pioneers and thought leaders convene to advance the science and technology of CNS research

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the CNS Summit convenes many of the foremost innovators and thought leaders focused on advancing the patient experience in clinical research through science and technology. Signant Health, formerly CRF Health and Bracket, is proud to take a leadership role at the 10th annual CNS Summit by hosting a Spotlight Session, presenting several key posters, and co-sponsoring the event. Held in Boca Raton, Florida from October 31 to November 3, the CNS Summit is a platform for industry leaders across pharma and biotech to shape the future of clinical development while learning, networking, and idea sharing.

The company's Spotlight Session, led by Signant CEO Mike Nolte, is titled "Putting the Patient First with Predictive Analytics and Smarter eCOA" and takes place on Saturday, November 2, from 2-3pm EST. Participants will hear three key presentations from speakers at Karuna Therapeutics, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, and Signant Health. The presentations details are below:

New frontiers in data analytics to improve trial outcomes

o Steve Brannan, MD; Karuna Therapeutics

Making eCOA "intelligent" to transform data quality

o Todd Solomon, PhD; Avanir Pharmaceuticals

Technology advances in patient-centric trials

o Gary Sachs, MD and Dan Debonis; Signant Health

In addition to its Spotlight Session, Signant Health will showcase the five poster presentations highlighted below during the Friday and Saturday Evening Receptions, from 5-7pm.

The Avatar Will See You Now: New Training Tool for CNS Clinical Trials

o Joan Busner, PhD

Is the Clinical Global Impression Scale Truly Administered Last? An Exploratory Analysis of Scale Administration Order

o Alan Kott, MD & David Daniel, MD

Utility of an electronic, audiotaped version of the Vineland Adaptive Behavior Scales (Vineland-II) scale in rater quality monitoring for studies of autism spectrum disorder (ASD)

o Joan Busner, PhD

Application of Blinded Predictive Analytics in Non-CNS Clinical Trials

o Todd Everhart, MD

Consequences of Administering the Clinical Global Impression Scale Out of Order

o David Daniel, MD and Alan Kott, MD

Attendees who miss the Poster Sessions can view Signant Health's findings published in the journal Innovations in Clinical Neuroscience, which is indexed on PubMed Central, PsycINFO, EMBASE and SCOPUS.

Those arriving early should be sure to see the following presentation during the Special Pre-Summit Session on Thursday from 9am - 12pm:

How to Adapt to the Changing Environment in CNS Pediatric Clinical Development

o Joan Busner, PhD

Participants looking to speak to presenters or learn more about Signant Health's solutions can stop by the Signant Health booth in the main exhibit area.

David Daniel, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Signant Health states "CNS Summit has been a mainstay in the industry for ten years because it continues to bring real value to the field. We're proud to sponsor an event that brings the best and brightest of those engaged in drug development together while remaining passionate about shaping the future of clinical trials for everyone."

To learn more about the CNS Summit, visit https://cnssummit.org. For more information on Signant Health, please visit: signanthealth.com

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite - an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality - helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

Contact:

media@signanthealth.com