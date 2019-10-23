Appian Corporation: New Low-code50 Honorees Announced

End-User, Consultant/Integrator, and Tech Vendor categories unveiled in independently-researched list of application development thought-leaders
TYSONS, Va., Oct. 23, 2019" list. The list, researched and created by Influencer50, Inc., identifies the most influential thought-leaders informing and guiding the low-code application development market conversation. Influencers in the newly-unveiled categories of Enterprise & Government Users, Consultants & Systems Integrators, and Technology Vendors join the previously-announced members of the Academics, Analysts, and Journalists categories.
The Low-code50 study, commissioned by Appian. The full list, as well as individual profiles on list members, are available at the new LowCode.com educational site.
The new Low-code50 categories and honorees are:
Enterprise & Government Users:
- Howard Boville, CTO, Bank of America
- Jim Fowler, EVP and CIO, Nationwide
- Bernard Golden, VP, Cloud Strategy, Capital One
- Jerome Gouvernel, Division VP and General Manager, ADP
- Margaret Graves, Federal Deputy CIO, Office of Management and Budget
- David Shive, CIO, General Services Administration
- Saul Van Beurden, Head of Technology, Wells Fargo
Consultants & Systems Integrators:
- Lanny Cohen, Group Chief Innovation Officer, Capgemini
- Kathy Conrad, Director, Digital Government, Accenture Federal Services
- Paul Daugherty, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Accenture
- Ira Entis, Growth & Strategy Lead, Accenture Federal Services
- Kirke Everson, Principal, Government Intelligent Automation Leader, KPMG
- Ragu Gurumurthy, Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Deloitte LLP
- Dan Helrich, Chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting
- Matt Joe, Chief Technology Innovation Officer, Avanade
- Keith Johnson, CTO and Chief Engineer, Defense and Intelligence Group, Leidos
- Cliff Justice, Partner, KPMG
- James Kaplan, Partner, McKinsey
- Yogesh Khanna, SVP, CTO - GDIT, General Dynamics
- P. Michael Lutz, Divisional MD and Head of Innovation, Accenture
- David Schatsky, Managing Director, Technology Innovation, Deloitte LLP
- Ron Tolido, Executive VP, Global CTO, Insights & Data, Capgemini
Technology Vendors:
- Jeff Barr, Chief Evangelist, AWS
- Michael Beckley, Chief Technology Officer, Appian
- Matt Calkins, CEO and Founder, Appian
- Adrian Cockcroft, VP Cloud Architecture Strategy, AWS
- Anne Delsanto, Executive VP/GM, Lightning Platform, Salesforce
- Johan Den Haan, Chief Technology Officer, Mendix
- Chirantan "CJ" Desai, Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow
- Nicole Forsgren, Research and Strategy, Google
- David Heinemeier Hansson, CTO, Basecamp
- Melody Meckfessel, Co-founder, Observable
- Derek Roos, CEO, Mendix
- Paulo Rosado, CEO, OutSystems
- Malcolm Ross, VP Product Strategy and Deputy CTO, Appian
- Don Schuerman, CTO, Pegasystems
- Chris Wanstrath, CEO, GitHub
For more information, visit LowCode.com. The new site is an educational resource for anyone trying to understand low-code application development and its value in the enterprise.
