Appian Corporation: New Low-code50 Honorees Announced

End-User, Consultant/Integrator, and Tech Vendor categories unveiled in independently-researched list of application development thought-leaders

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 23, 2019" list. The list, researched and created by Influencer50, Inc., identifies the most influential thought-leaders informing and guiding the low-code application development market conversation. Influencers in the newly-unveiled categories of Enterprise & Government Users, Consultants & Systems Integrators, and Technology Vendors join the previously-announced members of the Academics, Analysts, and Journalists categories.



The Low-code50 study, commissioned by Appian. The full list, as well as individual profiles on list members, are available at the new LowCode.com educational site.

The new Low-code50 categories and honorees are:

Enterprise & Government Users:

Howard Boville, CTO, Bank of America

Jim Fowler, EVP and CIO, Nationwide

Bernard Golden, VP, Cloud Strategy, Capital One

Jerome Gouvernel, Division VP and General Manager, ADP

Margaret Graves, Federal Deputy CIO, Office of Management and Budget

David Shive, CIO, General Services Administration

Saul Van Beurden, Head of Technology, Wells Fargo

Consultants & Systems Integrators:

Lanny Cohen, Group Chief Innovation Officer, Capgemini

Kathy Conrad, Director, Digital Government, Accenture Federal Services

Paul Daugherty, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Accenture

Ira Entis, Growth & Strategy Lead, Accenture Federal Services

Kirke Everson, Principal, Government Intelligent Automation Leader, KPMG

Ragu Gurumurthy, Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Deloitte LLP

Dan Helrich, Chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting

Matt Joe, Chief Technology Innovation Officer, Avanade

Keith Johnson, CTO and Chief Engineer, Defense and Intelligence Group, Leidos

Cliff Justice, Partner, KPMG

James Kaplan, Partner, McKinsey

Yogesh Khanna, SVP, CTO - GDIT, General Dynamics

P. Michael Lutz, Divisional MD and Head of Innovation, Accenture

David Schatsky, Managing Director, Technology Innovation, Deloitte LLP

Ron Tolido, Executive VP, Global CTO, Insights & Data, Capgemini

Technology Vendors:

Jeff Barr, Chief Evangelist, AWS

Michael Beckley, Chief Technology Officer, Appian

Matt Calkins, CEO and Founder, Appian

Adrian Cockcroft, VP Cloud Architecture Strategy, AWS

Anne Delsanto, Executive VP/GM, Lightning Platform, Salesforce

Johan Den Haan, Chief Technology Officer, Mendix

Chirantan "CJ" Desai, Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow

Nicole Forsgren, Research and Strategy, Google

David Heinemeier Hansson, CTO, Basecamp

Melody Meckfessel, Co-founder, Observable

Derek Roos, CEO, Mendix

Paulo Rosado, CEO, OutSystems

Malcolm Ross, VP Product Strategy and Deputy CTO, Appian

Don Schuerman, CTO, Pegasystems

Chris Wanstrath, CEO, GitHub

For more information, visit LowCode.com . The new site is an educational resource for anyone trying to understand low-code application development and its value in the enterprise.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com