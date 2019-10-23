Virtusa Corporation: Virtusa Named a Top 15 Technology Services Provider

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019(NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



Virtusa was among the leading providers in the Breakthrough 15 category for the Global, Americas, and EMEA regions based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 3Q 2019 Global ISG Index.

Now in its 68th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the managed services market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

"Virtusa combines deep technical expertise with an intense industry focus to every engagement," said Kris Canekeratne, chairman and CEO, Virtusa. "Being named an ISG Top 15 Technology Services Provider validates how our approach to digital business and IT outsourcing delivers superior support at unparalleled velocity for our clients to propel their businesses forward, faster."

Virtusa's deep technical and intense industry-focused approach across verticals and geographies allow it to continue providing high-value IT services and solutions to its clients. Virtusa leverages its suite of accelerators, tools, gamified continuous integration and continuous delivery, microservices, AI-powered leaderboards, and agile methodology to empower engineers to outpace performance benchmarks for clients. Teams of experienced business and technology experts in the banking, financial services, insurance, health care, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries work together to create optimal services and solutions for clients' overall business compared to traditional outsourcing IT services.

"For the last 17 years, the ISG Index has been the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence related to outsourcing transaction structures and terms, industry adoption, geographic prevalence, and service provider performance," said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer, ISG. "Virtusa continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for managed services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers."

To learn more about Virtusa's Application and Support Management, please visit: virtusa.com/service/application-support-management/



To learn more about Virtusa's Independent Validation Services, please visit: virtusa.com/service/independent-validation-services/

To learn more about Virtusa's Infrastructure Management Services, please visit: virtusa.com/service/infrastructure-management-services/

About ISG

ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com .

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.