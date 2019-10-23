Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) Announces Speaker Lineup for 2020 Executive Forum

Event to provide high-level discussion and educational sessions for third party and benefit administrator executive leadership

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the speaker lineup for its 2020 Executive Forum to be held February 24-26, 2020 at The Wynn in Las Vegas. The premier event will gather third party and benefit administrator executive leadership for a series of high-level discussions, focused on the current and future state of the continuously evolving self-funding arena.

"With next year's election right around the corner, the current and future state of healthcare remains at the forefront of importance. It is imperative that industry leaders join together now, to prepare for the new reality of what lies ahead for the self-funded landscape" said HCAA President Joanie Verinder. "As outside forces continue to impact and transform our industry, the Executive Forum will compile the most engaging speakers, providing a platform to provoke thought and high-level discussion."

Opening Day 1 of the conference sessions will be the keynote, "Election 2020: The Future of Health Care in America," from Jason Altmire, U.S. House of Representatives (2007-2013), Healthcare Policy Expert, Business Executive, Author and Jason Chaffetz, Fox News Channel Contributor, Former U.S. Congressman (UT), Chairman of Oversight & Government Reform Committee and Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Together, they will share their expertise and experiences, offering informed insights into the coming trends and potential changes in the health care industry, along with what will occur following any possible outcome of the 2020 elections.

In addition to a number of networking sessions and receptions, Ernie Clevenger, president of CareHere, LLC and publisher of MyHealthGuide, will emcee the event, introducing an educational lineup of industry expert speakers covering the following general topics:

Creating a High-Performance Health Plan by Going Direct and Getting Results - Dan Thompson, CEO, Clinical Wellness Network and Thompson Risk

- Dan Thompson, CEO, Clinical Wellness Network and Thompson Risk A Conversation About Health Care with Alain Enthoven and Steve Rasnick - Alain Enthoven, Marriner S. Eccles Professor of Public and Private Management, Emeritus, Stanford Graduate School of Business and Steve Rasnick, President Self Insured Plans, a 90 Degree Benefits Company

- Alain Enthoven, Marriner S. Eccles Professor of Public and Private Management, Emeritus, Stanford Graduate School of Business and Steve Rasnick, President Self Insured Plans, a 90 Degree Benefits Company Employers Journey & Future Related to Health Care - Lisa Woods, Senior Director, U.S. Strategy and Design of Benefits for Walmart Stores, Inc.

- Lisa Woods, Senior Director, U.S. Strategy and Design of Benefits for Walmart Stores, Inc. How On-Site Medical Clinics are the Ultimate Direct Provider Contracting (DPC) - Ernie Clevenger, president of CareHere, LLC and publisher of MyHealthGuide

- Ernie Clevenger, president of CareHere, LLC and publisher of The Grassroots Movement to Re-design Health Care: Cutting Through the Money Games and Restoring Medicine to its Mission - Martin Makary, MD, M.P.H., New York Times Bestselling Author, Johns Hopkins Surgeon and Professor of Health Policy

- Martin Makary, MD, M.P.H., Bestselling Author, Johns Hopkins Surgeon and Professor of Health Policy Why Not an ASC? - Rebecca Craig, RN, MBA, CNOR, CASC, COC, Chief Executive Officer, Harmony Surgical Center, LLC & Peak Surgical Management, LLC and Larry Taylor, CEO and President, Partners in HealthCare, Inc.

- Rebecca Craig, RN, MBA, CNOR, CASC, COC, Chief Executive Officer, Harmony Surgical Center, LLC & Peak Surgical Management, LLC and Larry Taylor, CEO and President, Partners in HealthCare, Inc. Crafting Risk Strategies for Affiliated Groups - John Jacobitz, JMJ Consulting, LLC and Michael A. Zagaroli, Attorney at Law; moderated by John Youngs CSFS, CEO, Prodigy Health Insurance Services, LLC

All HCAA members, as well as non-member TPAs, are invited to attend the 2020 Executive Forum. Early-bird registration and conference room rate discounts are available through November 20, 2019. For more information on registration, or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website.

About HCAA

The Health Care Administrators Association is the nation's most prominent nonprofit trade association supporting the education, networking, resource and advocacy needs of health benefit administrators (TPAs), stop loss insurance carriers, managing general underwriters, audit firms, medical managers, technology organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, brokers/agents, human resource managers, plan sponsors and health care consultants. For over 40 years, HCAA has taken a leadership role in transforming the self-funding industry, and increasing the importance of self-funding as an important alternative in the health care delivery systems of our country. For more information, visit www.hcaa.org, or connect with us at @HCAAinfo, HCAA LinkedIn or HCAA YouTube.

