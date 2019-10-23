A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on why healthcare market segmentation is invaluable to providers. This blog covers

What is healthcare market segmentation?

What are the key benefits of healthcare market segmentation?

Market segmentation is used by companies across industries to group their customers into diverse groups based on their similarities and to analyze each group separately for identifying key factors affecting their behavior. Healthcare market segmentation is a relatively new concept. It provides insights into the behavior of healthcare consumers in an environment where healthcare is moving rapidly towards patient-centered care which is premised on individuals becoming more active participants in managing their healthcare plans.

Benefits of healthcare market segmentation

Patient engagement

Layering information about the behavior and attitudes of patients apart from the clinical information is one of the best ways to communicate and engage with several types of patients and improve the care provided.

Healthcare marketing

Not all consumers respond in the same way to a particular message. Gaining deeper knowledge about patient preferences through healthcare market segmentation can help determine the types of message and marketing communications that a particular group of healthcare consumers are more likely to respond to.

Service distribution strategy

Healthcare market segmentation can help healthcare companies to gain deeper knowledge of the consumer segments that are prevalent in different neighborhoods. Using this information, healthcare organizations can determine the type of providers and services that they could place in various parts of the market.

New product or service development

Different patients may opt for a different model of care or healthcare plans. By resorting to healthcare market segmentation, companies in the healthcare sector can identify how different consumers respond to different healthcare plans and pinpoint the gaps in the current offerings.

