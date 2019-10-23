Travelers Hotel Group Opens New Comfort Inn & Suites Near Miami International Airport

120-room limited-service hotel caters to both leisure and business travelers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Travelers Hotel Group, a South Florida hospitality investment and management company, announced the opening of a new Comfort Inn & Suites hotel near Miami International Airport.

The 8-story, 120-room hotel opened October 15 following nearly a year-and-a-half of construction. Located at 665 Mokena Drive in Miami Springs, a suburb of Miami and just minutes from MIA, the hotel was designed for both leisure and business travelers alike.

"We are very happy to be opening our doors and welcoming guests to the property," said Steven Marin, a principal of Travelers Hotel Group. "This hotel will deliver a fresh and exciting, high-quality option to fill the void of new limited-service hotels at the airport."

The hotel's innovative layout devotes less space to registration and more for social gathering. It has a warm inviting lobby and outdoor spaces where guests are encouraged to lounge and feel at home, all while enjoying South Florida's beautiful weather year-round.

Individual rooms and suites feature Simmons® Beautyrest® pillow top beds, soft linens, plush pillows and 50-inch HDTVs. Complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24/7 Market, swim spa, 24-hour fitness center and a sizeable meeting room are amongst some of the amenities.

Guests will also enjoy free transportation to and from Miami International Airport and PortMiami, and a complimentary full breakfast featuring hot and cold choices served daily.

"We want this hotel be more than just a place for travelers to hang their hats overnight," said Michael Pfeffer, a Travelers Hotel Group principal. "We encourage them to come out of their rooms and utilize our common areas, and feel like they are at home."

Travelers Hotel Group now owns and operates three limited-service hotels in a three-block area with a total of around 500 rooms. The others are a Comfort Suites and a Days Inn.

"With continued passenger growth at the airport and seaport, we see a strong demand for quality lodging in the area," said Marin. "We expect this newest hotel will deliver on that quality and will be very well received by visitors to Miami."

