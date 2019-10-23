Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) - Fiorentina Minerals Inc. (CSE:FLO) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following its initial public offering. Fiorentina is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Fiorentina" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_rrmt4zmc/New-Listing-Fiorentina-Minerals-Inc-CSEFLO

Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Consortium Project Mineral Property. The property, about 35 kilometers south of the coastal town of Sayward, is located in the headwaters of the White River around Stewart Lake, in an active logging district accessed by well maintained Forest Service Roads. Access to the White River logging road system is directly from Highway 19 at the Sayward Junction about 75 kilometers north of the coastal city of Campbell River.

In 1991, five channel samples taken over a 450 meter length of the A-1 Creek occurrence range in grade from 5 to 33 grams per tonne gold, 5 to 96 grams per tonne silver and 0.14 to 0.86% copper and 0.37% to 8.42% zinc.

The company has an option to earn an 100% undivided interest in the property subject to a 3% NSR Royalty on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals. To earn 100%, the company must pay $160,000 in cash, 600,000 shares and complete $500,000 of exploration expenditures in stages over 3 years.

The company raised gross proceeds of $400,600 from an offering of 4,006,000 shares at $0.10 per share, which included an over-allotment of 506,000 shares, with Leede Jones Gable acting as agent for the IPO.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.FiorentinaMinerals.com, contact Robert Coltura, President and CEO, at 604-683-8610 or by email at rcoltura@matalia.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community.

The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors. For more information please watch this video.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49037